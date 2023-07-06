Here’s How Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Are Doing One Year After Their Trial in Court: “He Feels So Lucky”

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was one of the most watched court cases globally and one people everywhere were curious about. However, this particular case ended with Heard losing against Depp with more than sufficient evidence. Since then, neither has interacted with the other in public. However, it appears as if the two have officially moved on from the case in their respective lives.

According to sources from PEOPLE, Depp is genuinely happy for his ex-wife to have bounced back in her life. A source close to Depp revealed that The Tourist actor has "closed the chapter" from his heated court case shortly after the verdict was announced. Depp did take some time to mentally and emotionally heal right before he could get back into the spotlight.

He reportedly went on to perform in Europe alongside late guitarist Jeff Beck and his band, Hollywood Vampires. He also made his return to the big screen via the soon-to-released film, Jeanne du Barry, a probable blockbuster, a fine blend of French history.

The trial between the former couple was definitely draining, consuming almost all their mental strength to withstand its aftermath. Because of this particular case, Depp was unable to land any roles in the acting industry, as well as losing out on his most famous role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of The Caribbean series. However, a source close to Depp mentioned that the actor feels rather privileged and blessed to pursue his passion for acting. "He feels incredibly lucky to do what he loves," said the source.

While things professionally are going swell for Depp, things were not so smooth for Heard. Upon losing the case, Heard was asked to pay $1 million in damages to Depp, which underwent quite a negotiation from $10 million. A source noted that the money received by the actor was donated to five different charities. To pay the amount, the Aquaman actress reportedly sold her stunning Yucca Valley mansion in California. The sale went live last year, earning her a total of $1.1 million.

Shortly after the home was sold, Heard decided to go on a brief hiatus with her 2-year-old daughter, Oonah Paige. According to sources close to Heard, during the time of her trial, the actress reportedly received death threats and was constantly being viciously attacked on social media. Without any other alternative for the safety of herself and her daughter, she decided to leave the U.S. "She just had to get out of the U.S. It felt like too much chaos," claimed the source.

Heard decided to take some time far away from the spotlight. She left the United States and moved to Madrid, Spain. The Paranoia actress is currently settled down with her toddler and is enjoying spending some quality time with her. A source close to Heard noted that the actress now has "new energy" and is pursuing things she loves.

