Amanda, Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Girlfriend Blasts Infidelity Rumours After His Shirtless Pictures Leak

Ryan Edwards seems to have moved on with a new partner and a new house after a turbulent 2023. The former star of Teen Mom OG is reportedly cheating on his new girlfriend already while going through a divorce.

As reported by The US Sun, after many admirers claimed he had shared with them shirtless images, the MTV star was accused of cheating on Amanda Conner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEEN MOM (@teenmomfanz)

One fan said Edwards had been sending them X-rated pictures in recent weeks, according to the Teen Mom fan account on Instagram. The individual said that they last received a text from him on March 11 and that they thought he was also messaging other ladies. In the image that they uploaded, Edwards is seen taking a mirror selfie while wearing no shirt, and a towel is slung low around his waist.

The Tennessee native has previously been caught flirting or, at the very least, cheating on women while in a relationship. The father of three treated Mackenzie Standifer, his then-pregnant wife, in the same way. Edwards was texting women on Tinder, according to a 2018 Grace Report. As per the claims Edwards used Tinder in 2017 and the same year Edwards and Standifer tied the knot. In 2023, they broke up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout)

Regarding the accusations made against Edwards, Conner has made comments that seem to attempt to pin all the responsibility on Mackenzie Standifer. Conner, who claims that 'she' is sending her 'soldiers' to sabotage her relationship, was contacted by MTV Reality Teaa, an Instagram content maker. Even while Conner is not spitting names, it's obvious that she believes Edwards' soon-to-be ex is responsible for the whole adultery affair.

She continued by saying she doesn't believe what is being published and that she feels safe in her relationship. Conner responded to the current accusations by defending her partner in a recent post shared by the fan account. As per the screenshot, someone texted Conner on Instagram, "Hey didn't know if you saw the post that Ryan is cheating on you." To this she replied, "I seen it. She putting her little soldiers to work! I am unbothered by the accusations & rumors. We both are very secure & confident in our relationship."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Edwards (@rcedwards85)

Early in 2023, Edwards shared an X-rated picture of Standifer and accused her of adultery, which sparked Mackenzie and Ryan's marital problems. On February 8, she accused him of domestic abuse and filed a petition for a protective order against him.

As reported by Page Six, Mackenzie reported a fight to the authorities and stated, "Arguing, Ryan punched holes in the walls and doors. [He] held me up by my neck to the wall. Threw me down in hallway and said if he could not have me no one could. Opened pocket knife, put to my back like he was going to kill me. This was in front of children. I tried to leave, he smashed my phone, took my car keys." In a different incident, the mother of two said that Edwards threatened to strike her in the face and threw menthol nicotine in her eyes.