Florida Governor Ron DeSantis abruptly terminated his presidential campaign on Sunday and gave his support to former President Donald Trump. The co-host of The View criticized former Republican contenders, including Chris Christie and Tim Scott, for their refusal to support Nikki Haley in the 2024 presidential contest. Alyssa Farah Griffin said that there was sexism in politics that 'we've just never been able to get over' while pointing to advancements achieved by other Western countries regarding women in leadership positions.

Griffin also took aim at Christie, who was heard on a hot mic declaring that Trump would 'get smoked' by Haley just before Christie declared his presidential campaign was over earlier this month. As reported by Decider, Griffin said on the show, "I’m sorry, it’s giving sexism. I also think — I like Chris Christie. I respect him. Him dropping out of the race, criticizing her in leaked audio, and then refusing to back her even though she is the only person who could possibly beat Donald Trump — it feels like the boys can’t handle losing to women."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

The host continued by pointing out that the United States is one of the only Western countries without a female president. She added, "There’s some sort of a sexism in our politics we’ve just never been able to get over. Love her or hate her, she’s objectively qualified for the role. She’s objectively running the most professional race. And she would objectively be better than Donald Trump." The former director of strategic communications for President Trump (from April to December 2020), nevertheless, vowed to back Haley.

DeSantis declared in a video posted on X, "I am today suspending my campaign. Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear. I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear." After his campaign stop in South Carolina, DeSantis returned home to Tallahassee late on Saturday. He was supposed to show up on Sunday afternoon for a campaign rally in New Hampshire, but it was 'postponed.'

Earlier this month, Griffin took advantage of Christie's decision to halt his presidential campaign to look back on her own White House experience. As reported by The Messenger, she said that she 'relates to Christie' and added, "We feel a level of both guilty and responsibility for having supported Donald Trump and using the platforms we had to say, 'We’re behind this guy, trust me he’s not what you think. He’s gonna get things done." Griffin then went on to thank Christie and said, "I want to commend and thank Chris Christie because he’s the only person in this race who’s been unequivocal in talking about how unfit Donald Trump is."

