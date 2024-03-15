Alyssa Farah Griffin Alleges Democrats of ‘Sounding Like MAGA Republicans’ at the Robert Hur Hearing

The View panelist, Alyssa Farah Griffin is at the receiving end of trolls after her recent political comment. Griffin alleged live on the television chat show that the democrats "sound like MAGA Republicans" during a grave hearing with special counsel Robert Hur.

Hur engaged in vigorous discussions with Democrats concerning his report, which evaluated President Biden's memory as "poor" and raised issues regarding his management of classified materials. Although his investigation did not recommend criminal charges against Biden, it did suggest that the president was "willfully" holding onto classified documents. During an appearance on The View, Griffin, a former communications official in Donald Trump's administration, characterized the hearing as "partisan hackery" and staunchly defended Hur against allegations of political bias per Mediaite.

Griffin said, "I thought it was partisan hackery on full sides on both sides. Robert Hur is a career [Department of Justice] professional and stood by his report and resisted efforts to make him overreach and diagnose things about Biden’s mental acuity time and time again. He also made very clear it is totally different than Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents which was far more egregious and finally he implored elected officials to actually care about protecting classified documents."

Adding further she commented, "I think it is a mistake, Democrats are running on democracy and upholding our institutions, they were sounding like MAGA Republicans. I’m sorry. You can be a Republican working at DOJ and still follow the letter of the law. It’s not a witch-hunt. It’s not a partisan attack." Joy Reid and Sunny Hostin promptly disputed the assessment. Hostin, drawing from her experience as a former prosecutor, asserted that there was little possibility of Hur, who was appointed by Trump, being truly "non-partisan."

"There is no way that a prosecutor puts — summarizes things in a report that are not contained in the transcripts. That is not how the procedure is done because I have —" Hostin said. "So only Democrats can try cases against Republicans and Republicans can try cases against Republicans?” Griffin countered. Hostin replied, "No, what I’m saying is, back in the day, when I was a prosecutor, I didn’t know which of my colleagues were Republican, which were Independent, which were Democrats. It’s public record who appointed them."

Hostin further added, "Yes, that is true. I was in the [Bill] Clinton administration and I was also in the [George W.] Bush administration, but — and that’s frequently the case — but this prosecutor was very partisan." The former prosecutor, Hostin, expressed concern over Hur's characterization of Biden as elderly and potentially sympathetic to a jury, arguing that it exceeded a mere "legal standard" in its language. Later, she mentioned that Mike Pence's investigation into classified documents was resolved discreetly, implying preferential treatment.