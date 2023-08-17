‘The View’ Co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin Have a Live Face-off Over Gavin Newsom

The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin had a face-off while discussing a 'hot political topic' on the season's finale episode aired on Friday. Behar, who was presiding over the discussion panel as the moderator in place of Whoopi Goldberg wished to sign off the final episode on a political note. She started the hot topic session by saying that DeSantis has "been too scared to even mention Donald Trump...but he is not afraid of Gavin Newsom." In response, Hostin instantly said that DeSantis "should be afraid. Newsom's very attractive." Behar ignored the non-political comment saying, "He is, he is," and returned to the original subject.

Also Read: Sunny Hostin of 'The View', Says She ‘Believes’ the Bullying and Harassment Claim Against Lizzo

Joy continued to ask the panel — “What’s with Newsom? Is Newsom running, or what?” Co-host Ana Navarro quipped — “For what? Best Hair in the United States? The nominee of the Democratic party is Joe Biden and his vice president is Kamala Harris.” “I think it’s a stupid idea by Gavin Newsom. And I think it kind of shows him as a little desperate for attention,” Ana said. “We know DeSantis is desperate for any attention that is not about his failing campaign and flawed candidacy, and the fact that he’s got no charisma and no substance other than the word ‘woke, ” the daytime host continued.

“What Republicans do incredibly effectively — they do it when they come to this show — is pick fights and then use it to raise funds, raise their profile. And, you know, portray themselves like they are these champions and these warriors,” Navarro added. Meanwhile, co-host Sara Haines added that she would love to watch DeSantis “with his feet to the fire, where someone’s calling him out on the policy.” Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed with Haines saying - “Less talking points and ads, and there is a lot to litigate! Like, Gavin Newsom, if he does well in this, he can — he needs to show that he can defend his policies.” Griffin and Haines both seemed to have the same viewpoint that Newsom, the 40th Governor of California was prepping himself to run the 2028 presidential race.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gavin Newsom (@gavinnewsom)

Hostin immediately joins in explaining, "He's an attractive candidate, unlike DeSantis, who you get kind of creeped out by him." "We're not voting on the looks of them," Haines timely interrupts Hostin, who once again tries to clarify that she was also referring to his political stature. "We're not gonna date him," Behar then instantly shuts down Hostin from the diversion in the topic. Moments later Behar diverted the topic to “the very handsome” Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, “Now that’s the best hair in politics,” Ana instantly quipped of Trudeau.

Also Read: Sunny Hostin Embarrassed on ‘The View’ as Clip of Her ‘Jeopardy’ Defeat Is Aired: "The Buzzer Is Mean"

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Arturo Holmes

The View's Friday episode was the season finale of the ABC talk show, it will be going on a hiatus until after Labor Day. Behar ended the show on a positive note by asking the cohosts to join her in saying "and take a little time to enjoy the view" together.

Also Read: 'The View' Host Sunny Hostin Reveals The Reason Behind Going MIA in a Recent Episode

References:

https://allaboutthetea.com/2023/08/07/joy-behar-slams-sunny-hostin-over-obsession-with-gavin-newsoms-looks/

https://ew.com/tv/the-view-joy-behar-calls-out-sunny-hostin-gavin-newsom-looks/

More from Inquisitr

Whoopi Goldberg Hilariously Reacts to The View Legal Note Interruption: 'Now You Pissed Me Off'

‘The View’ Star Sunny Hostin’s Son Gabriel Shares Breathtaking Views From His Panama Vacation