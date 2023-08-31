Whoopi Goldberg's 'Rarely-Seen' Grandkids Perform at Magazine Cover Event In Her Honor

The View host Whoopi Goldberg, often keeps her personal life private and avoids sharing her family affairs with the public. Given that she’s been in the entertainment industry for almost a decade, Goldberg has achieved great heights in her life. According to The Sun, the Sister Act actress recently received quite a unique and personal honorary mention from her own family members. The host’s grandchildren were reportedly present to celebrate their grandmother’s success at the Cannabis Cactus magazine cover event.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Stephen Lovekin

Earlier on Monday, her daughter Alex Martin and her children namely, Amara Skyee Dean, Mason Dean, and Jerzey Dean were all present at the stunning event held at the Bella Flora Celebrity Golf Tournament at Laguna Beach in California. While her family members were diligently attending the event. The lady of the hour unfortunately wasn’t anywhere to be seen, even though her show is currently on a brief hiatus until the end of September, after which they’re all set to return. The event at the prestigious club took place over the course of two days, August 27 and 28, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amara Skye (@skeezydoesit)

As per Amara Skyee’s Instagram stories, the group took a heartwarming picture to commemorate the occasion. They all surrounded Goldberg’s picture at the venue and smiled with pride alongside each other. All were well-dressed for the occasion and looked as bougie and savage as ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amara Skye (@skeezydoesit)

Jerzey sported a lovely lime green dress with spaghetti straps. The ruffles at the front of her dress only added more fun, making it all the more attractive. Whereas Amara donned a chic backless dress that was seemingly backless. She paired it off with a halter top for more flair. Like Goldberg, her daughter Alex was styled in a timeless and elegant denim ensemble, which she paired with some gold jewelry.

Image Source: Instagram | @lowkeyjerz

Shortly after exchanging pleasantries and taking a few snaps, The three grandchildren Amara, Mason, and Jerzey decided to bust some sweet moves on the dance floor. Amara posted a video featuring each of them grooving to the music and mood-setting light that surrounded them. It truly appeared as if they were all having a blast with each other.

Image Source: Instagram | @skeezydoesit

However, to make things more special, Goldberg’s rarely-seen grandson was front and center on stage as he decided to pay a sweet tribute to his grandmother. And so, with a fearless and loving heart, he began to sing a rap dedicated to her with savage lines and sick beats to accompany the vibe. In addition, he also flaunted a casual t-shirt with an outline of Goldberg’s face etched on it. The clothing article had a famous quote from the Emmy-winning actress’s hit movie Ghost imprinted on it. “Molly, you in danger girl,” read the quote on his shirt.

