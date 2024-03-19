Alina Habba Quizzed by Fox Anchor on Trump’s Sentiments Regards Stormy Daniels Case During Elections

In a recent interview on Fox News, anchor Martha MacCallum explored the legal complexities surrounding former President Donald Trump, specifically focusing on the Stormy Daniels case and its timing amid the election season.

MacCallum’s guest, Trump lawyer Alina Habba, provided details into Trump’s sentiments and the legal strategies being pursued. The discussion buzzed on the upcoming trial related to hush money payments made to adult movie star Stormy Daniels, a case brought forward by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The case has resulted in a several dozen count indictment against Trump’s motion to dismiss the charges and set a trial date for March 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alina Habba, Esq. (@alina_habba)

As per Mediaite, MacCallum raised pertinent questions about the case’s potential commencement on March 25 and how Trump perceives the situation. She questioned, “I want to get your thoughts, even though you’re not directly involved in this, you’re part of the larger legal team representing the former president. But the first case that is said to go to trial is in New York City here on March 25 under Judge Merchan. And it deals with the hush money that was paid to Stormy Daniels. That’s what that — the charges in this case and that it was diverted in the way that it was paid through legal fees.”

MacCallum further added, “Do you think that case is going to get underway on March 25? And how does the former president feel about this one that is likely to happen before — right in the middle of the election season?”

She indicated the historical context of the Stormy Daniels case, labeling it as a longstanding effort to target Trump, orchestrated by individuals like Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels’ attorney.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha MacCallum (@marthamaccallum)

The lawyer emphasized the political motivations behind reviving the case against Trump. Habba exclaimed, “Yes, that’s a couple of good questions there. Number one, do I think it’s going to go ahead? Well, really, it shouldn’t. We have an immunity defense that’s currently up on the Supreme Court. It’s going to be made a decision. And it should be stayed until all of those decisions are made, number one. And we will see what happens there.”

Habba further continued, “Number two, let’s remember what this is, Martha. Stormy Daniels is probably one of the oldest, legendary “Let’s get Trump” cases that we saw come out. Her attorney, I believe, is in prison or was, probably disbarred. Michael Cohen yet again reared his ugly head in that. And here we go years and years later. They decide, oh, guess what, he’s the GOP nominee. Let’s bring up this case again. We have Mark Pomerantz, who was in this case, involved, wrote a book about how they didn’t bring the case against President Trump, and it infuriated him and drove him to the point of quitting.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

“This is all about politics. How does the president feel? I think exactly that way. This is political. There’s no place for this in America. DAs and A.G.s should not be visiting the White House and the administration before bringing complaints against the leading front-running candidate for the Republican Party, because Joe Biden can’t walk and can’t spell Bob backward. That’s not our problem. That’s their problem. But it’s very clear what the motivation is. And I think the president’s frustrated for the nation and ready to get back to work in November.” Habba concluded.

The lawyer echoed Trump's sentiments, highlighting concerns about district attorneys and attorneys general visiting the White House before initiating complaints against a prominent political figure.