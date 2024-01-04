Alan Dershowitz Contends That Individuals Listed On Jeffrey Epstein's List Shouldn’t Be Blamed

Alan Dershowitz, a lawyer and close associate of the late multimillionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, came forward to advocate for the associates of Epstein who are expected to have their names revealed due to a recent court decision. He said, “None of us knew about his private life that he kept so secret." As reported by Mediaite, former Harvard Law School professor, Dershowitz, shared in an interview with NewsNation's Leland Vitters on Tuesday that individuals listed in connection with Epstein should not be instantly judged by the public without due process in a court of law.

"You could judge them for having shown bad judgment, but you can’t conclude that any accusations against them are true without hearing the evidence," he added. Moving further, Dershowitz stated, "I want everything out, every document, every piece of paper, half-truths or lies, and I wanted them out for personal reasons because I know that they would prove what I’ve said from day one, that I did nothing wrong." He further asserted that he has no secrets to hide. Meanwhile, according to the New York Post, court records are anticipated to disclose the identities of over 150 individuals associated with the disgraced financier for the first time.

Taking the conversation further, Dershowitz said, “There are some people who may be ashamed of the fact that they hung out with Epstein, but remember, a lot of people hung out with Epstein before he was convicted." The attorney also implied that the judge who mandated the disclosure of names had been discriminatory in her choices regarding what information to reveal, a stance he deemed to be unfair. He was also questioned about individuals listed in Epstein's records who have vehemently sought to remain anonymous.

Dershowitz said, "I can understand why people would not want family members, wives– you know, any association with Jeffrey Epstein is very, very negative." He continued, “Anybody who knew Epstein, whether you knew him before or after, people say, ‘Oh my God, you knew Epstein, you must have done something wrong.’ That doesn’t necessarily follow.” Dershowitz was recorded on multiple occasions in the flight logs of Epstein's infamous private jet, commonly known as the "Lolita Express”, along with Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

Amid a recent report on Epstein's associates, Sean Hannity also stepped in to support Dershowitz, speculating that Dershowitz might find his name on the list. Meanwhile, Virginia Giuffre had previously accused Dershowitz of involvement in sex trafficking, but later retracted her statements, publicly acknowledging the possibility of having confused Dershowitz with another individual. On the other hand, USA Today has also reported that all those accused in connection to Epstein have adamantly denied any wrongdoing. This controversy has created a storm around the involvement and accusations swirling within the sphere of Epstein's associates.

