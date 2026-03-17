After Speculation of Presidential Run, An Update on Obama’s ‘Unfinished Business’ Post

Ever since former President Barack Obama shared a video about some “unfinished business,” the Internet went into a frenzy what with multiple theories and speculation that Obama might be gearing up for his third Presidential run. However, he cannot legally run for President again due to the U.S. two‑term limit.

Barack Obama, who served as President for two terms, from 2009 to 2017, is constitutionally barred from running for the position again under the 22nd Amendment, which limits US Presidents to two elected terms. Turns out, the “unfinished business” post was a teaser for the Obama Presidential Center, which is slated to open on June 19, 2026 in Chicago’s Jackson Park.

Barack Obama shared a brand-new video featuring NBA star Anthony Edwards. The two engage in rounds of basketball, ping pong, and other games at the Home Court at the Obama Presidential Center. The former President jokingly described the games as “beef squashed.” The caption accompanying the Obama Presidential Center video read, “Former President v. Future MVP. Who wins? All of us.

Former President v. Future MVP. Who wins? All of us. Want to learn more about Home Court at the Obama Presidential Center? Visit https://t.co/aGSLPSV4Fe today. pic.twitter.com/TkJBGrLTD8 — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) March 17, 2026

The speculation surrounding the Presidential run began when the Obama Foundation posted a video with the caption, “Any guesses, fam?” When the cameraperson asked Obama, “We’re so excited to talk to you about the Obama Presidential Center today,” he looked at his phone screen and replied, “Hold on one second. I can’t believe I’m still dealing with this.” He signed off the video with these words: “I’ve got some unfinished business” (which turned out to be a match with Anthony Edwards).

After the video’s release, comments like, “If you’re asking if we want you back in the WH the answer is forever” and “Is he running for 3rd term” popped up on the thread. “If I didn’t know about the 22nd Amendment, I would guess 3rd term and pray for it real bad,” another user had commented.

In case you missed the video, this is the one that has been trending bigtime and it led to massive speculation and theories from people.

Meanwhile, Barack Obama also shared a special post for St. Patrick’s Day with wife Michelle. Sharing pictures of themselves together on Instagram in a joint post, the Obamas wrote, “From the O’bama family to yours, have a great St. Patrick’s Day!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama)

When the former President was asked about his return to politics on Brian Tyler Cohen’s podcast earlier this year, he jokingly replied, “Michelle would divorce me even if I could run again.”

On a serious note, Barack Obama responded, “Well, first of all, I’m not a politician anymore, and I can’t be, I guess technically I could run for city council or something, but I’m not an elected office.”

“I don’t have levers of power. I’m term limited out … but I’ve always believed, I mean this has been a central tenant of my work even before I was in elected office, that our job as leaders is to lift up other leaders, to empower others to find their gifts and help them exercise those gifts,” Obama added during the podcast.