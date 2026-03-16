Obama Foundation’s Video Sparks Questions About a Possible Third-Term Bid

A social media post by The Obama Foundation has reignited hopes of President Obama running for a third term. The video, which depicts the former President being distracted by his phone during a meeting, had the President muttering, ‘I can’t believe I am still dealing with this.’ Following this, the crisply shot clip cuts to a ‘To be Continued’ end card, inviting viewers to speculate what the teaser could be for.

Almost immediately, the conversation shifted towards how the former President of the United States could return for a third term as the Commander-in-Chief. However, Barack Obama is constitutionally ineligible to run for President, just like Donald J. Trump.

Under the 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution, a president cannot be elected to office for more than two full terms. Given that Obama has served two full terms in the White House, there is no way that under the current legal framework of the United States can he run for a third term.

Republican Congressman Andy Ogles, at the beginning of the year, introduced a House Joint Resolution to amend the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution. According to this resolution, H.J.Res 13, the term limit for the President of the United States would be the third. This resolution caps the term to three presidential terms, as opposed to the current two. The 22nd Amendment of the Constitution was brought about when President Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to office four consecutive times. The bill has currently been referred to the House Committee on the Judiciary.

Should this resolution ever pass and be made into law, not only will it allow Donald Trump to run for a third term, his fourth time overall, but it could also allow former President Barack Obama to run for the presidency, potentially against Donald Trump.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “So in my first year of the second term… should be my third term, but strange things happen.” @DDGeopolitics pic.twitter.com/pdIAC47h5I — Toria Brooke (@realtoriabrooke) February 25, 2026

So far, only one Democratic candidate has been able to best Trump in the Presidential elections. Joe Biden, who served as Obama’s vice president for both his terms, was the only Democratic hopeful to beat Trump. At the same time, Hillary Clinton failed in 2016, and Kamala Harris, Biden’s vice president, failed in 2024.

There were some other comments under the Obama Foundation post made by X users. Some were hopeful that even if the term limit for presidents is not amended, Michelle Obama could still run for office. Of course, there were naysayers who were disgusted that the video was up at all, being critical of Obama.