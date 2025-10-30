After Schumer Calls Asia Tour a ‘Total Dud,’ Trump Fires Back – “Words Like That Are Almost Treasonous”

US President Donald Trump returned to Washington from his Asia diplomatic tour and quickly took to social media to slam his longtime critic, Chuck Schumer. In addition to Trump, the official White House X handle also shredded the Senate Minority Leader.

Donald Trump, after wrapping his tour post his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, wrote on Truth Social, “Worked really hard, 24/7, took in Trillions of Dollars and Chuck Schumer said trip was a ‘total dud,’ even though he knows it was a spectacular success. Words like that are almost treasonous!!”

Meanwhile, the White House also reshared Trump’s Truth Social post on X, accompanied by a photograph of the President aboard Air Force One. The caption on the X post shared by the White House read, “Amidst spectacular successes overseas, Chuck Schumer is doing what he does best: Lie!”

Amidst spectacular successes overseas, Chuck Schumer is doing what he does best: Lie! pic.twitter.com/wXvILZE6JH — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 30, 2025

In the comments section of the White House’s X post, users posed questions about the aforementioned stellar success. “The irony of Trump calling someone else a liar,” a netizen wrote. Another one questioned, “What spectacular successes overseas?” Another comment read, “Ok let’s pretend you are telling the truth. If we took in trillions, why are we cutting food assistance to those with the least?” Another one asked, “What success? I hear a lot of talk but never seem to see anything from it.”

Coming back to Chuck Schumer’s statement that garnered a reaction from Trump and the White House alike. During his speech, Schumer said, targeting Trump, “As we enter the 29th day of the government shutdown, where is Donald Trump? He is gallivanting in Asia, dancing in Malaysia.”

“He’s preparing now to meet with President Xi of China to strike a trade deal that will sell out the American people – giving away vital national security tools in exchange for little more than a photo op,” Schumer said.

The Democrat added during his speech, “President Trump is about to congratulate himself, patting himself hard on the back for cleaning up a mess that he created. It’s amazing what this guy does.”

Chuck Schumer described Trump’s Asia tour as a “total dud,” adding, “In fact, the biggest news out of this trip is that Donald Trump seems to have realized he can’t run for a third term. That just goes to show you how fruitless this trip has been.”

As a part of his Asia tour, Trump was meant to engage in talks on trade, defense, and strategic partnerships. However, the highlight of his trip was eclipsed by multiple oopsies and meme-worthy moments galore. In Japan, Trump’s awkward moment during his meeting with Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at Tokyo’s Akasaka Palace eclipsed everything else.

A video of Trump awkwardly navigating around the room went viral on social media. The clip was from a showcase of Japan’s Self-Defense Force. As a part of the welcome ceremony, Sanae Takaichi was guiding Trump around the room in circles. He, however, appeared somewhat lost, garnering flak online.

Trump being guided through a room by the Japanese PM pic.twitter.com/Z1aY5w8Cza — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2025

Trump’s second stop on his Asia tour was South Korea, where his trade talks were all but eclipsed by his bizarre speech. The US President then claimed that he resolved the conflict between India and Pakistan while attempting an Indian accent. India has repeatedly rejected Trump’s claims that he mediated the ceasefire. During his speech, Trump did an impression of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for which he ended up being trolled.

Coming back to Trump and Chuck Schumer’s equation, their war of words began in 2016, and the two never shy away from publicly slamming each other at every possible opportunity.

Chuck Schumer knows a thing or two about handling controversy. Just this year, he delayed the appointment of nominees chosen by Trump, which gave rise to more tensions between the two politicians. Trump retorted to Schumer by posting three words on Truth Social: “GO TO HELL!”

Not too long ago, Schumer described Trump as a “real threat” to democracy and that he is on “the path to a dictatorship.”