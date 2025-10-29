Trump Mimics Indian PM – Gets Trolled for his “Bollywood Meets Queens Accent”

After Japan, the next stop for Donald Trump’s Asia diplomatic tour was a summit in Gyeongju, South Korea. However, in a bizarre speech, the US President went on to talk about how he resolved the conflict between India and Pakistan while attempting an Indian accent. India has repeatedly rejected Trump’s claims that he mediated the ceasefire.

During his speech, Trump did an impression of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He began the speech with these words, “You’re fighting with India,” adding, “And, you know, two nuclear nations. And they said, ‘No, no, no. You should let us fight.’ They both said that. They’re warring – they’re strong people. I’ll tell you what.”

The 79-year-old President, talking about the Indian PM, who is 75, added, “And Prime Minister Modi is the nicest looking guy. Oh! He looks like you’d like to have your father. He’s a killer. He’s tough as hell.”

Trump continued with his big peace claims and added during the speech, “But, after a little while – and, good people – and after literally two days, they called up and they said ‘we understand.’ And they stopped fighting,” Trump added. Trump went on to mimic Indian PM Modi in a heavy accent, saying, “‘No we will fight.’”

Trump does a very unflattering impersonation of Modi pic.twitter.com/MQh3L2vyyV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2025

That wasn’t the end of Trump’s speech at the Korean delegation. He also name-checked former US President Joe Biden and added, “How is that? Isn’t that amazing?” Now you think Biden would’ve done that? I don’t think so.”

After the video surfaced on the Internet, Trump’s speech was pilloried on social media. “Seriously, this entire speech could be the only exhibit needed for invoking the 25th amendment,” read a comment on X. Another added, “This is legitimately hard to watch.”

Trump was instantly inundated with responses telling him that mocking foreign accents isn’t cool. “No, we don’t need a President mocking foreign accents, even if some people think it’s cute and funny,” an X user expressed.

Another netizen wrote, “He’s like to have your father what? Does he ever finish a sentence?” Of course, some users dropped comments about Trump’s big peace claims. “Even in Trump’s retelling, it doesn’t look like he played much of a role at all in the resolution of that conflict.”

The range of comments veered from Trump’s recent MRI scans to his “Bollywood meets Queens accent” and beyond. “LOL. Still ranting about Biden, even in foreign countries. And still insisting he brought that war to an end,” joked an individual.

Some users found Trump’s South Korea speech more funny than offensive. “Trump probably went full Bollywood meets Queens accent like, ‘I am very good friends with Modi… very good… tremendous friends, believe me’ while throwing in the hand twirls and that smirk like he’s doing stand-up at the UN. The man’s got no filter, no chill.”

A section of the Internet posed some questions about Trump’s deteriorating health condition. “He exhibits why he gets MRIs every day,” read a comment. “Why a Modi if he’s in Korea,” another X user asked. Another user asked, “How are people letting him go out there and speak like this.” Another user labeled the speech as “cringe.”

Trump’s Asia diplomatic tour began with Japan earlier this week. A video of the US President navigating around the room made its way to social media and went viral. The video happens to be from a showcase of Japan’s Self-Defense Force. As a part of the welcome ceremony, new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was seen guiding Trump around the room in circles. He, however, appeared somewhat lost, garnering flak online and raising concerns about his alleged deteriorating health condition.

Trump being guided through a room by the Japanese PM pic.twitter.com/Z1aY5w8Cza — Acyn (@Acyn) October 28, 2025

The video was slammed massively online, which led to ‘Rapid Response 47’ handle, which happens to be the official communications account affiliated with the Trump White House on X, reacting to the clip shared by an X user named Acyn. The post was accompanied by a longer version of the video and the caption along with the clip attached read, “Why didn’t you share the full video, du—–?”