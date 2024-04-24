After a Major Program Overhaul, Piers Morgan Has Been Nominated for Two Major TV Prizes

The next TRIC Awards, an industry celebration of some of the most notable moments from UK television, will honor Piers Morgan. As reported by The Sun, for TV Personality of the Year, Piers, whose TV program Piers Morgan Uncensored is now a YouTube exclusive after going digital back in February, will compete against a few of his former co-stars from Good Morning Britain.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Avalon/

As per the outlet, in the second category, Piers is praised for holding the 'interview of the year' after a direct interview with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. In an extraordinary one-hour interview, Sunak acknowledged that the Government had fallen short of its promise to reduce NHS waiting lists, but he also held strikers accountable for the situation's worsening. Later, he said that he was 'like the England Manager' and that everyone wanted a chance to try their hand at his leadership abilities. He made this comparison to Gareth Southgate. Later, Piers and Sunak placed a £1,000 wager on his new policy of transporting refugees from the UK to Rwanda, which sparked several media stories. He does, however, face fierce competition there as well, since all significant news scoops get nominations.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jerod Harris

The segment from January 2023 on Good Morning Britain featuring Matt Hancock, in which Kate Garraway questions him about his treatment of the coronavirus, the rules he created and then disregarded for an affair, and his apparent attempt to become famous thereafter, is also nominated. Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, and Charlotte Hawkins have all received nominations in this category. But celebrities like AJ Odudu from Celebrity Big Brother, Ant and Dec, Alison Hammond from This Morning, and Bradley Walsh from The Chase are fierce rivals for the three. The remaining cast members are Claudia Winkleman of The Traitors UK, Davina McCall, Maya Jama of Love Island, Romesh Ranganathan, Rylan, and Stacey Solomon.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JORAS

Morgan has grown to be a well-known personality in the entertainment sector. Piers Morgan is well-known for his candid interviews, strong beliefs, and outspoken demeanor. He has certainly built a name for himself. As per Britannica, at the age of 28, he became the youngest national newspaper editor in the United Kingdom since 1937 when publishing tycoon Rupert Murdoch named him editor-in-chief of News of the World, The Sun's Sunday sister publication. His eagerness to get scoops and his tendency to go against journalistic norms along the way immediately brought him notoriety. Morgan led The Daily Mirror, a rival newspaper, in a similar confrontational style after taking over as editor a year later. Morgan's friend Simon Cowell selected him to serve as a judge on the American reality TV show America's Got Talent in 2006. His sharp wit and self-assurance in that role, which he held for six seasons, opened up more television opportunities. He was asked to question public figures like singer Cliff Richard and Prime Minister Gordon Brown on his interview program, Piers Morgan's Life Stories (2009–2010).