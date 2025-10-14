A Woman Got a Dramatic Facelift Free of Cost, and The Reason Will Shock You

Neda Karam, at the age of 53, can vouch that she looks as young as she feels. All thanks to be plastic surgeon husband who did all the magic. Neda is married to Dr. Amir Karam, who is a San Diego, California-based plastic surgeon.

Neda always wanted to get a facelift, and she knew for a fact that her husband would be the best person to do the job. The desire to get a facelift came from growing dissatisfaction with her looks and how she appeared in pictures.

“When I would take pictures at parties, even when I was dressed up with makeup, I could take 40 pictures and maybe I would like one. I started not liking my pictures anymore, and I would see in the mirror that I was getting jowls,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “You could just kind of see everything starting to come down, and the facial shape that I used to recognize was not the same anymore.”

What worked best for Neda is that while other patients look frantically for the best doctor to perform the process, Neda went straight to her husband. Dr. Karam was a ‘no-brainer’ for Neda as she has complete trust in her husband.

“Being in the world of facial plastic surgeons, you know everyone out there because you’re in the field,” Dr. Karam explains. “I knew of many of the really renowned surgeons, but I knew I was going to go to him,” Neda states. “We’ve been together since we were 25 years old, and I’ve seen his results for the last 20 years. They’re all natural. I didn’t need to do much research because I knew he was the best.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amir M Karam, MD (@dramirkaram)

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Dr. Karam says that he did feel a bit nervous while performing the facelift on his wife. He even shares that normally he is level-headed with his patients, but this was obviously different.

The pair, like any professional setup, sat for a consultation, and only then did Dr. Karam settle for a Vertical Restore facelift for Neda. The surgery basically “lifts the lateral brow, mid-face, jawline, and the neck, because when you go vertically, the neck comes up with it. It’s like a four-in-one type procedure, and the verticality is what gives it its signature, natural look. When you sit in front of a person and say, ‘Show me what you want,’ they go vertically,” says the doctor.

The two-and-a-half-hour procedure requires sedation instead of general anesthesia. Neda’s healing process was normal, with minor swelling for three or four days. In 12 to 13 days after the procedure, Neda looked like her usual self. In fact, she soon got back to her daily activities.

Her bandages were taken off on the 7th day, and she was obsessed with her new look. “I could not stop looking at my side profile, and I was just loving taking selfies,” she recalls. “They took stitches off, and my face looked like a teardrop. My face looked exactly like it had looked like my whole life.”

It’s been a year, and Neda is still in love with her face. She says she “feels the way I did in my 30s” and “looks as young as I feel.” She adds, “I’m back to putting my hair in a ponytail and going about my day, and I don’t feel tired anymore when I look in the mirror.”

She says the best part of getting a facelift from her husband is that “she did not have to pay for the procedure. She just had to be nice to my husband.”