Family Spends $68K on Plastic Surgery Getaway – And This Isn’t Their First Round

In the era of beauty advancement, it’s not unusual for anyone to get plastic surgery. However, the story of Veronica Apice could surprise you. In September, Apice, who is a social media influencer, posted a video revealing all the plastic surgery she and her family had done in Colombia. Over the summer, her parents, her aunt, and even her uncle went under the knife to change a few things about their appearances.

While it may sound unusual to many to take a family vacation just for plastic surgery, Apice explained to PEOPLE that it was nothing of the sort for her. She said that her household has previously discussed cosmetic enhancement on many occasions, and it is “completely” normalized.

She told the outlet, “I always saw my mom get surgeries and I was like, ‘Oh, there she goes to Colombia [to get surgery].” The 27-year-old influencer added, “That’s just the reality of how I saw my aunts, my cousins, my mother, my grandma, even. I was like, all right, I’m destined for this life.”

Her mom, Damaris Pauline, 65, has a similar outlook towards plastic surgery. “We love the Colombian plastic surgeons; they are truly the best,” says the mother, who started going under the knife 20 years ago for procedures like a tummy tuck and a ponytail facelift.

Veronica’s father, Vincent, who is 72, also underwent various procedures by surgeons across the United States and South America over the years. He had a liposuction, while his sister, Luz, 63, got a mini facelift. She also had a lipectomy, which is a procedure to remove fat and loose skin around the waist. In addition, Luz, who is Apice’s aunt, also had a Brazilian butt lift and breast implants. However, he has since reversed the procedures.

While most members of the influencer’s family have gone under the knife, their first surgery-related vacation happened in 2023. During the trip, all of her family members went for a facelift. However, Veronica chose to get a butt augmentation, breast lift, liposuction, and a facelift soon after.

In her new TikTok video, the influencer talked about her recent plastic surgery trip over the summer with her family. This time, she went for a Brazilian butt lift reduction, her father, Vincent, got a nose job, her mother got a liposuction and breast reduction as well. Meanwhile, Luz got an eyelid lift, while Harry, Veronica’s uncle, 62, who is a newbie when it comes to going under the knife, underwent a facelift and a blepharoplasty.

According to Veronica, the total cost of her family’s surgeries went up to $68,000, all of which were paid by her dad, Vincent. “All of us were happy to go through it at the same time,” said Luz, about this unique experience.