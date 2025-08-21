Identical Twin Sisters Undergo Facelifts Together, Rediscover Their Youth—and Each Other!

One would imagine that while living with someone who looks like you, likes the things you like and is a replica of your personality, if and when life offers you an opportunity to get a different face, you would take it with both hands and would try to carve your own identity. However identical twin sisters of New Jersey won’t agree with you.

Erica Hyman and Nancy Marciniak, both 61 are identical twins. Both the sisters were raised in New Jersey and have always experienced life in tandem. They have been each other’s mirror. They wore matching prom dresses, played on the same sports teams, and supported one another through life’s milestones.

And even now they live as neighbors in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. And life threw another curve at them and they found themselves once again drawn to do something side by side.

The twins decided to take a bold step together this year. They decided to undergo identical deep-plane facelifts with the same surgeon as they told People.

While they had an opportunity to separate themselves from others, they chose to walk the same path they have always chosen. Their shared journey was about more than aesthetics. It became an unexpected moment of renewal, bonding, and resilience.

For Erica, the motivation was to look “fresher.” For Nancy, it was like a wake-up call from her iPhone screen when she noticed signs of aging on her face.

Together, twins turned to Dr. Jacob D. Steiger. He is a facial plastic surgeon in Boca Raton and is known for his work with the deep-plane facelift technique.

It is an advanced approach that differs from traditional facelifts. It repositions deeper facial ligaments for a more natural and lasting lift. It also avoids the overly tightened look that has come to be associated with cosmetic surgery.

Each sister underwent a comprehensive package of procedures. These packages are valued at $57,000.

Along with facelifts, the surgeries included a brow lift, lower eyelid surgery, CO₂ laser resurfacing, and a fat transfer. The transfer was from the thigh to fill in under-eye hollows.

The goal of the surgeries was subtle rejuvenation so that sisters could look like themselves, only refreshed.

Three months post-op and glowing. ✨⁰

However, it was recovery that proved to be a test of both patience and perseverance. The journey from pre-surgery jitters to post op healing was filled with humour, inside jokes and teasing each other about adding chin implants. However, post-op care became complicated when both sisters caught COVID from their caregiver, who contracted it first.

COVID-19 not only weakened their body but also slowed down their healing process.

The recovery process after a deep facelift is already demanding. Adding on the strains and stress of COVID on body and mind pulled the twins completely out of their comfort zone.

They faced strict six-week restrictions on physical activity and lingering numbness. They soon realised that it would take close to three months before they truly felt like themselves again.

But in the midst of these challenges, the sisters found comfort in one another.

Almost four decades later, the sisters got a chance to live together and relive their lives just as sisters and not as mothers and wives. They fell into the rhythm of being twins with shared meals, frustrations, and small victories. These things brought them closer in ways neither had anticipated.

“It was therapy not just for our faces, but for us,” Erica reflected.

The time spent together reminded them of their closeness in their youth and of the strength they drew from being twins.

Family reactions were mixed. Their daughters and other relatives were largely supportive. However, Erica’s husband struggled to adjust. He even jokingly clung to her pre-surgery photo. Understanding these personal dynamics is also a part of the recovery.

Three months later, both women are pleased with the results. The changes are subtle, natural, and true to their initial goal of looking like themselves, just more vibrant. “We didn’t want to look different,” Erica explained.

Their journey shows how cosmetic surgery can go beyond physical transformation. For Erica and Nancy, it was a chance to embrace change together, deepen their bond, and step into a new chapter of life with renewed confidence.