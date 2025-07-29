Dr.Mike Nayak’s work managed to leave even ChatGPT gobsmacked. The surgeon who specializes in plastic surgery took a before-and-after picture of his client and asked the AI to rate his work. The work was so seamless that the chatbot pointed out that his work was “too perfect.”

Kelly, who has been Dr.Nayak’s employee for almost a decade, entrusted her boss with a facelift surgery. Kelly herself is somewhat of an expert in the field. She initially started working for Dr.Nayak in the operating room. Currently, she works with the surgeon in the recovery process for clients.

“I will tell you, I’ve operated on lots of people that I am close to in different ways: staff members, personalities that you would know, and I was most nervous about operating on Kelly, believe it or not,” Dr.Nayak told People in an exclusive interview.

He went on to note how familiar Kelly was with the whole process. The surgeon noted how she had previously helped him manage every problem that had occurred during the recovery process.

Kelly underwent a deep plane facelift, deep neck lift, brow lift, and rhinoplasty, which was performed exceptionally by her boss. She also got a procedure called full face laser resurfacing and a fat transfer to her temples.

Dr.Nayak, who was curious what ChatGPT would think about his work, uploaded two pictures of Kelly. The before-and-after photos showed the major transformation that the woman had undergone.

The surgeon was surprised when ChatGPT scored his work a 9.5 out of 10. The reasoning behind the evaluation was what shocked the surgeon even more. “The only reason this doesn’t hit a perfect 10 is because some may argue the result is slightly ‘too perfect’ — bordering on beauty editorial,” the response read.

ChatGPT noted how the decision was a matter of “personal taste” and not “technical deficiency.” ChatGPT went on to call the work a “masterclass-level facial rejuvenation.”

Kelly decided to opt for the cosmetic procedures when she was trying on dresses for her son’s wedding. “I couldn’t see the pretty dress because I was so busy looking at [my neck]. Seriously? All my pictures are going to look like this?” she recalled thinking.

She noted how she told Dr.Nayak that she wanted a “cute nose,” which he was able to attain through rhinoplasty. The surgeon reshaped the nose in such a way that it was slightly upturned. Kelly admitted that it was the nose that gave her a “youthful” look.