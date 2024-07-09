A Furious Joe Biden Issues Scathing Ultimatum: "I Don’t Care What the Millionaires Think"

President Joe Biden had a strong message for his 'elite' Democratic critics waiting for his withdrawal from the presidential ticket. In a fiery interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Monday, Biden told hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski via a live telephone conversation, “I’m getting so frustrated by the elites — now I’m not talking about you guys — the elites in the party, ‘Oh, they know so much more.’ Any of these guys that don’t think I should run, run against me. Announce for president, challenge me at the convention.”

President Biden's message to Democrats calling for him to drop out of the 2024 presidential race:



“Run against me. Go ahead — Challenge me at the convention." https://t.co/KXG6iO7Jv8 pic.twitter.com/ynuBBwyqmj — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) July 8, 2024

According to Politico, Brzezinski's portrayal of Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee triggered the president. “I’m more than the presumptive, I’m going to be the Democratic nominee,” Biden declared while still holding a smile. He insisted, “The American public is not going to move away from me...I’m here for two reasons, pal. One, to rebuild the economy for hard-working middle-class people, to give everybody a shot. It’s a straight shot. Everybody gets a fair chance. Number two, people always talk about how I don’t have wide support. Come on, give me a break. Come with me. Watch.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Allison Joyce

As per The Guardian, reflecting on his debate performance again, Biden said, “I was feeling so badly before the debate... They tested me, they thought maybe I had COVID-19, maybe there was something wrong, an infection or something. They tested me, they gave me those tests. I was clear. So, I had a bad night.” He added, “I’m not going to care what those big names think. Come out with me and watch people react. You make a judgment.” When asked about age-related illnesses, he retorted, “I’m not going to explain any more about what I should or I shouldn’t do. I am running. I am running, and if you want to stop me, come."

If we see the Joe Biden that appeared on Morning Joe today every day until Nov.5, he’ll be able to shut up people like me who think he should step aside. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 8, 2024

“I wanted to make sure I was right. That the average voter out there still wanted Joe Biden. And I’m confident they do,” Biden continued. “The bottom line here is we’re not going anywhere. I’m not going anywhere...I’m not letting up, Joe. I’m not letting up even a little bit.” As reported by The Hill, Biden was questioned by Scarborough about a statement he made in the ABC interview, stating that he would want to make sure he gave it his best even if he didn't win against Trump in November. “It’s not an option, and I’ve not lost. I haven’t lost. I beat him last time, I’ll beat him this time,” the president said.

This morning, I sent a letter to my fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill. In it, I shared my thoughts about this moment in our campaign.



It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ABtAaJrr0n — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 8, 2024

In the face of the growing calls by Democrats to 'step down,' Biden penned an open letter calling to 'unify' against former president Donald Trump. “Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It is time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump,” he wrote. “We had a Democratic nomination process and the voters have spoken clearly and decisively...The voters of the Democratic Party have voted. They have chosen me to be the nominee of the party. Do we now just say this process didn’t matter? That the voters don’t have a say?” He concluded, "I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024."