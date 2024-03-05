Alina Habba Claims Joe Biden Will Allow Ten Million Undocumented Immigrants to Vote in November

Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba made wild assertions in a recent interview with Newsmax TV’s Sunday Agenda. According to Habba, President Trump's Attorney Alina Habba Says Biden Will Allow Ten Million “Illegals” To Cast Ballots in NovemberJoe Biden intends to allow 10 million 'illegals' to enter the nation to facilitate their ability to cast ballots for him. She launched a barrage of charges alleging that Biden and his supporters want to 'cheat' to overthrow Trump.

As reported by Mediate, Habba said during the interview, "Look, the whole thing with our borders, the whole thing with them bringing these people in so that they could vote in November because they need 10 million more votes to beat Trump. They need more than that. Frankly, this is all by design, and it’s not about keeping us safe. New Yorkers are not safe. America is not safe. And Joe Biden is more concerned with his polls, which he can’t win fair and square because the man can’t even walk. So he has to do this. He has to let you in." She further claimed that Biden is not concerned about safety and is focusing more on finding an easy way to win in 2024.

She continued, "This is the new way to cheat, lie and steal for 2024. And that’s the truth. And it’s frightening for me. It’s 100% frightening, and it’s what keeps us all motivated to keep fighting. All those in court saying that you can’t do this, the problem we have is in the state of New York, you’ve got Eric Adams, you’ve got Letitia James and D.A. Bragg that are more focused on Trump than people that are getting hurt. This poor nurse, as you mentioned, who didn’t deserve to die, die too young. All because we don’t have borders. We literally have open borders. It’s really an atrocity. Our country is in deep trouble, and I don’t think November can come soon enough. As long as they don’t steal it. We should be in good shape as polls are amazing."

According to a recent CBS News/YouGov survey, 34% of Americans believe that if Biden wins in November, the rule of law and democracy in the United States "will be safe," while 33% believe the same about Trump. As they race toward a potential rematch in 2020 in the autumn of 2019, both candidates are expected to be the nominees from their respective parties. A sizeable portion of voters also voiced doubts about either candidate's ability to protect democracy. According to the survey, 20% of respondents claimed that democracy and the rule of law would not be secure "either way." Thirteen percent more felt it would be safe regardless of the winner. When asked who they would vote for in a hypothetical general election, likely voters chose Trump over Biden by 4 percentage points. The survey found that 52% of respondents would choose Trump, while 48% chose Biden.