8 Worst Things The Vanderpump Rules Cast Has Said About Rachel Leviss

Rachel (Raquel) Leviss had to check into rehab soon after the news about her affair with co-mate Tom Sandoval came out in the media. Their infamous relationship took a mental toll on the reality star and she had to quit Vanderpump Rules because of the public and cast mate backlash that followed.

1. Lisa Vanderpump

Television personality and entrepreneur Lisa Vanderpump was miffed with Leviss for giving her first scoop post-Scandoval to Frankel on Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast in August 2023. “I wish she’d actually come to me instead of sitting in the safety of somebody else’s podcast,” Vanderpump exclusively told Page Six at the Season 11 premiere party in Los Angeles then. “Had she come to me, I think I would’ve been good to her. Because it’s one thing just saying this out here, just saying that out there. And some of it wasn’t true! Like I was paying her like an intern. I know exactly how much money she made. It was six figures. It was good!” “She knows I’m not gonna be judgmental. I’m gonna listen and give her a moment,” Vanderpump said while taking a jibe “All the people that are so involved in the story” simply “wanted to see growth [and] contrition.”

2. Billie Lee

Billie Lee sympathized with Sandoval's situation and remarked, "I feel like she abandoned you," while referring to Leviss. Lee joined the other cast mates while celebrating her long-time pal Sandoval's 40th birthday in season 11, episode 4. Recalling Tom's battles with Ariana and Raquel, Billie emphasizes Tom's steadfast commitment to Rachel's needs. She reaffirmed her support for Tom by expressing solidarity with Rachel's healing journey and asserting that he should now put his mental health and wellness first, so securing her place at his side.

3. Lala Kent

Lala Kent made it very clear during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she does not tune into Leviss' Rachel Goes Rogue podcast. “If you’re gonna have a podcast, you should’ve come back to VPR, strap on your ovaries, and then like, also from a business standpoint, you would’ve had hella seasons of a podcast. And instead, like, what? You’re gonna ride the coattails of Scandoval? Like, it’s dyin’ out. We don’t care about your side.” As per Reality Tea, She further stated, “I don’t listen to her podcast,” Kent added, “I think she’s going about it all wrong.”

4. James Kennedy

Before their breakup in 2021, Vanderpump Rules viewers saw Leviss and James Kennedy go through a lot of ups and downs. The ex-couples major feud was about Graham, a curly-haired pooch that they had adopted together. Leviss had secured full custody of the dog after their split, however, she soon abandoned the dog in a shelter due to its unruly behavior. Kennedy was furious and later adopted the puppy back in July 2023. As per ETOnline, after Scandoval, Kennedy was happy that the world got to see Leviss' true face, “James knows he made mistakes in their relationship and that he wasn’t always the best boyfriend or fiancé, and he’s not denying that, but he is glad the world can see that she is not an innocent victim,” a source revealed then. “All the girls were rooting for Raquel to have her single girl era after her breakup with James and rallying around her and they are so disgusted and disappointed by her and Tom.” The source added, “James is loving every second of this and relishing in it. He was always known as the bad guy in their relationship, and he feels vindicated now."

5. Katie Maloney

Katie Maloney found the Scandoval incident controversial and soon hit out at Leviss, Maloney hated the fact that during the production of Vanderpump Rules season 10 Leviss flirted and made out with Tom Schwartz, her prospective ex-husband. “It was the most awkward, frustrating season I have ever been part of because just coming off of the reunion, it was just a few months later,” Katie explained as reported by Reality Tea. “A lot of information was tricking in over that period… I am someone that leads with integrity and, really, my values and kind of moral code that I have, that’s where I was coming from,” she added.

6. Scheana Shay

Once best friends Leviss and Shay's friendship dynamics changed after the cheating scandal. Leviss accused Shay of "punching her" and took legal course. "So I miss who [Leviss and Sandoval] used to be to me. We used to have a great friendship. They were people I enjoyed going to music festivals with and had so much fun with, but I don't see them as that same version of themselves anymore. But sure, it's easy to miss who people used to be," Shay recently expressed as per EW. "It's hard to say that because after what [Leviss] did and her actions, I am team Ariana ride or die for that girl," she added while showing her support to Madix. "So that was not something that I was really willing to forgive at the moment. I felt like it was a very big betrayal on both of their parts. This was one of her best friends. This was her boyfriend, and it was going on for so long, not just behind her back, but kind of in front of her face."

7. Ariana Madix

As per Screen Rant, Madix declared in a confessional from her point of view in Vanderpump Rules season 11, episode 1, "Tom and Rachel are still very much together." Calling them "pen pal," Madix explained that the two were trading letters and packages. She responded to a postcard with a lightning bolt that Leviss sent, saying, "Get a new bit already." As per People, Leviss confessed that she still owes an apology to Madix, "It was hard to see because I'm in a different place than I was back then,” she explained after watching the premiere. “It's a weird time warp when you're watching a show like this and living one reality in that moment and then, months later when the episodes air, you're living in another reality but you're also reliving those moments that they captured on camera. And so it's a nod to my younger self who was still in love and infatuated.” She clarified about the letters, “I feel like, with my apology that I made at the reunion, I had all the right intentions and I was extremely sorry,” she added. “But there's another part of an apology, which is your actions afterward — they have to align with what you're saying. And by sending him letters and being in contact for a good amount of time, I still want to take this time now to apologize again because I am in a different place than I was back then, and I can see things a lot clearer now."

8. Tom Sandoval

Tom Sandoval recently revealed how his scandal with Leviss affected his mental health while appearing on an episode of Two Ts in a Pod. The reality star told of a conversation in which he said Leviss and he contemplated suicide. "I was on the phone with Rachel and debating on f****** killing ourselves," he said. In reaction, Leviss said she was uncomfortable speaking about the topic on her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, and disclosing such intimate personal details about their scandalous relationship. She shared, "It is not OK for somebody else to tell other people that they have expressed feelings of not wanting to live anymore."