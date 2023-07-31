‘Rhobh’ Star Kathy Hilton Defends Late Mom Loving Sinéad O’Connor’s Music: “Leave My Dead Mother Alone”

Kathy Hilton is clapping back at critics for their unnecessary comments on "Big Kathy".

Hilton is staunchly supporting her late mother, Kathleen Richards, for listening to Sinéad O'Connor's music when she was still alive. The 64-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had disclosed in the comments section of Page Six's Instagram post regarding O'Connor's untimely death on July 26, “The last 3 days of my mother's life, Sinead O'Connor music was all she listened to.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

A follower responded to her comment, “Why would you play music of some whack job who walked with the devil on earth for your dying mom who’s [sic] would I’m sure prefer to go to heaven?? Seems odd.”

Hilton said that her mother, who died in March 2002 of breast cancer, had “no knowledge” of O'Connor's purported opinions. “She liked the music leave my dead Mother alone,” the famous socialite clapped back.

Kathy Hilton defends late mom liking Sinéad O’Connor after criticism: ‘Leave my dead mother alone’ via @nypost https://t.co/fT2mFCwJvW — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) July 26, 2023

The social media user was most likely referring to O'Connor's open criticism of the Catholic church's alleged sexual abuse of children. The Grammy winner famously shredded a photo of Pope John Paul II while performing on Saturday Night Live in October 1992, earning her a lifetime ban from NBC and being booed off multiple stages thereafter.

O'Connor died on Wednesday, July 26, at the age of 56, but the cause of death is unknown. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” the Nothing Compares 2 U singer’s family shared in a statement. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” O'Connor had four marriages and four divorces. She is survived by son Jake, 36, daughter Roisin, 27, and son Yeshua, 16.

The Troy singer famously canceled all of her shows in June 2022 for her "health and well-being”—an announcement that came just five months after her 17-year-old son, Shane, died by suicide after a prolonged struggle with mental health challenges.

O'Connor recently tweeted about how much she was still grieving the loss of her second youngest child. The mom tweeted, “He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves,” she continued. “He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him.”

The No Man's Woman singer, known for her defiant nature and shaven head, struggled with mental health issues throughout the years, per TODAY. She was diagnosed with complicated post-traumatic stress disorder, borderline personality disorder, and bipolar disorder as a result of a physically abusive childhood.

When Sinead O Connor tried to call attention to child abuse, the world shamed, shunned, tormented and abused her.



When others protest, kneel or call attention to injustice, they too are demeaned or castigated.



The reaction to a noble act defines character.



We lack character. pic.twitter.com/DrrAuHXQEY — Amanda Stern, and her newsletter “How to Live.” (@amandastern) July 26, 2023

She sought medical help after having suicidal thoughts in tweets. “I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone,” O'Connor shared.

Later, the actress responded to her tweets with an apology, saying that she “shouldn't have said that.” She shared an update, saying, “I am with cops now on my way to the hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone,” she wrote. “I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. The hospital will help for a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay.”

Watching a Sinead O' Connor exclusive! I am so proud of her to get the message of mental illness or ptsd out there. @TheDrPhilShow — Mobile Crime Fighter (@WWEAddict4Life) September 12, 2017

