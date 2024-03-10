8 Signs That Prove Ariana Madix Is Soon To Become the New Villain of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Here's Why Ariana Madix Could Be the New Villain

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Bruce Glikas

Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules is often seen as a controversial figure and has the potential to become the show's biggest villain. Despite the heartbreak caused by Tom Sandoval, Madix has moved on and recovered from the betrayal. The Scandoval incident was one of the biggest moments in Vanderpump Rules history. While her anger towards Sandoval is understandable, there are several reasons why she could be perceived as the new villain of the show. From Sandoval garnering sympathy from viewers to Madix distancing herself from anyone associated with Sandoval, here are all the factors that paint Madix in a negative light.

1. Viewers Are Beginning to Feel Sorry for Sandoval

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Winter

Madix could emerge as the show's latest villain due to the changing perception of Sandoval's public image. Despite his infidelity and the breakdown of his nine-year relationship with Madix, viewers have started to sympathize with him. In recent months, Sandoval has been candid with his fans about his emotions and has shown his true self. He appears happier and more liberated than he was while with Madix. Many believe that there must have been some underlying issue that led Sandoval to cheat after being faithful for nine years, according to Screenrant's report.

2. Lala Kent's Remark About Madix

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Andrew J Cunningham

Kent sparked controversy last month with a comment she made about her fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member. "I have never experienced someone who gets cheated on and suddenly she becomes God," Kent said in the promo, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Madix appears to have transformed into a different person since her split from Sandoval. Kent's remark implies that Madix may have already exhibited behavior indicative of a God complex that provoked her. Kent also hinted that viewers would soon understand the reasoning behind her comment.

3. Madix Didn't Allow Sandoval to Have a Party At Their House

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Paul Archuleta

In a February episode, Madix talked to Kent about Sandoval. According to E! News, she said, "So, tomorrow's his birthday, and today [his assistant] Ann was like, 'Hey, he wants to have a party here tomorrow. He said that he would get you a hotel.' I'm like, 'This is my house. I will be at my house.'" She firmly rejected his idea, warning him that she would involve the authorities if he attempted to bring guests to their residence. Despite her resentment over the infidelity, Madix seems to be letting it cloud her judgment, as she appears to be intentionally bringing up more conflict.

4. Madix Won’t Let Sandoval Have the House

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Amanda Edwards

Madix's transformation into a more negative person has been marked by a series of questionable actions. In February 2024, viewers discovered that she had refused her ex-partner's request. Sandoval had proposed buying out her share of the house and compensating her so she could find a new place. However, she turned down the offer, needlessly adding complexity to their breakup. In a conversation with Kent, Madix revealed that Sandoval's offer was insufficient. When Kent asked if she was intentionally making things difficult for him by refusing to sell the house, Madix admitted that of doing so.

5. Madix Thinks Viewers Will “Turn on Her” This Season

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Matt Winkelmeyer

Madix was overwhelmed by the support she received when her ex-boyfriend Sandoval cheated on her with their costar Raquel Leviss. However, she's aware that public opinion can be fickle, as reported by US Weekly. Madix recently reacted to an Instagram user's prediction that viewers will turn against her and sympathize with Sandoval during season 11. To this, Madix wrote back, “certainly wouldn’t be surprised if the audience swings that way.” She acknowledges that she hasn't done anything to garner sympathy from fans this season.

6. She Started Dating Her New Boyfriend Too Soon

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Bruce Glikas

Madix revealed some insights into her relationship with Daniel Wai, a fitness instructor she was introduced to by mutual friends. She said, "You know, I'm enjoying myself and I would say I'm very happy right now." Madix recounted how she met Wai, a story that unfolded just a week after her breakup with Sandoval, according to PEOPLE. Jumping into a serious relationship mere weeks after ending a decade-long one seems particularly odd. Her quick transition from Sandoval implies that her actions might have been motivated by a desire to spite him.

7. Madix Never Had Respect for Sandoval

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jim Spellman

Madix's behavior might make for good reality TV drama, but her post-breakup behavior could tarnish her image. Throughout Vanderpump Rules, she has been seen belittling Sandoval and acting superior to others. In a recent episode, Sandoval recalled one of Madix's lowest moments when she verbally attacked and belittled him. He added, “First of all, you’re not my queen.” Despite having valid reasons to be upset with Sandoval for cheating, Madix's attitude might end up making her appear worse than him.

8. Madix Refuses to Be Friends With Anyone Connected to Sandoval

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Amanda Edwards

Madix was serious when she told Andy Cohen and the public that she was cutting ties with Sandoval and Leviss for good, as Glamour reported. She had previously stated that she would not maintain friendships with anyone linked to Sandoval. She said, “I’m not friends with Tom Schwartz." She also revealed that she had ended her friendship with a friend whom she believes played a role in helping her former partner's infidelity. Madix is adamant about not having any mutual friends with her ex.