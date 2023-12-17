Ranking the ‘Sister Wives’ Cast From Least to Most Villainized As Per Viewers

Ranking 'Sister Wives' Cast From Least to Most Villainized

Ever since the reality TV series Sister Wives made its debut on American television in 2010, it gripped its audience for years to come. Documenting the intricate journey of the Brown family through the lens of a peculiar plural family setup. This tumultuous narrative led the viewers to rank some as their favorites, while others in the role of villains. Here's looking at the most cherished and disliked members of the cast of Sister Wives as reported by Cheatsheet.

1. Christine Brown

Christine Brown has held a special place in the hearts of fans from the very start of Sister Wives. However, it was in season 16 that she unequivocally solidified her status as the fan-favorite member of the cast. Christine faced tribulations and troubles in her wedding since the beginning of the show. Watching her throughout the seasons fans wholeheartedly supported the mom of six in Utah, as she simultaneously faced challenges of a blended family with crippling finances. Despite encountering hurdles along the way per Cheatsheet, the prevailing sentiment among the show's audience is one of deep admiration and unwavering support for Christine Brown.

2. Janelle Brown

Janelle Brown's close friendship with Christine Brown has significantly boosted her standing among Sister Wives enthusiasts. Despite experiencing emotionally charged moments in recent seasons, Janelle has consistently portrayed herself as the more logical member of the Sister Wives cast. Brown's composed and steady demeanor, coupled with her unwavering commitment to her children and supportive friendship with Christine, have solidified her as the second most-liked member among the Sister Wives cast. However, her hesitance to embrace the term "divorce" has tempered the possibility of her becoming the absolute favorite among fans.

3. Meri Brown

Meri Brown's narrative of redemption holds the potential to elevate her above her former sister-wives in the eyes of Sister Wives enthusiasts. Historically criticized for perceived passivity and allowing Kody and Robyn Brown to dominate her, Meri has transformed. Brown's recent actions in season 18 that hint at a deliberate move to not contribute to the nurturing of the relationship with Kody and Robyn has however, lifted her in the eyes of viewers of the show. While Meri's popularity currently hovers in neutral territory, the trajectory may shift if she decides to share her perspective through a tell-all book.

4. Kody Brown

Kody Brown, serving as the patriarch of the Brown family in the reality TV series, finds himself in the crosshairs of fan disapproval. The former polygamist openly acknowledges the perception of being viewed as the "devil" by many. As the father of 18, Kody faced criticism for seemingly distancing himself from most of his children when relationships with their mothers soured. Adding to the discontent among viewers, Kody Brown's public expressions of negativity towards his former wives and his seemingly evident satisfaction in humiliating them have contributed significantly to the unfavorable perception surrounding him. Amidst the scrutiny of his behavior, some viewers speculate that Kody's outward hostility may not have escalated to its current level if not for the complexities of his relationships with his original three wives.

5. Robyn Brown

Robyn Brown stands as the least-liked and most-hated member of the Sister Wives cast, earning the dubious distinction among viewers. While her inclusion in the Brown family may have contributed to the reality TV show's inception, it also disrupted the equilibrium of their plural dynamic irreversibly. Observers have noted instances of Robyn manipulating the family and inserting herself into Kody's conversations with his other wives. Critics argue that Robyn may not have been genuinely inclined towards a plural lifestyle, citing her tearless crying and questionable treatment of the other Brown children as factors that have resonated negatively with the audience. By a significant margin, Robyn emerges as the most villainized member of the Sister Wives cast, and despite the fluid nature of public opinion, season 18 has only intensified the unfavorable view of her character.

