8 Signs ‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Has Substantial Ego That Occasionally Goes Out of Control

Meri Brown Vs. Her Ego

Meri Brown is the first wife of Polygamist Kody Brown from the Sister Wives reality drama. She was in a plural marriage with her ex, along with three other wives- Christine, Janelle, and Robyn Brown. However, after the family fallout, Meri, too, found her way out of it. For the most part, she had a timid, more fearful personality on the show. But, after she exited the relationship with Kody, her confidence grew tenfold to the extent of boosted ego.

1. Her new relationship with her boyfriend, Amos Andrews

Christine was among the first wives who dared to exit the polygamous relationship. She also found a new love in her now-husband, David Woolley. Meanwhile, Janelle is still off the dating market; Meri introduced her new love interest, Amos Andrews, to her fans on her 53rd birthday. Although the mother of one seems happy with her man, it is highly possible her ego pushed her to mimic Christine. She could be in love, but her pace is faster than normal.

2. Showing off her new hair

Meri Brown had been through a lot. Bullied, threatened, and considered less important- Meri's gaining confidence in her physical features, her hair being the center of attention. The mother of one previously colored her hair in a hot red shade, which didn't complement her medium skin tone. She kept it like that for a while before finally going back to her more natural and flattering light brown shade. However, It's safe to say she's too much into her looks lately.

3. Meri calls out her ex-Kody Brown, directly and indirectly

The Sister Wives star is not leaving any chance to diss her ex-husband, Kody Brown. This newly gained courage seemed strange at first, but it turned out to be the result of years of emotional baggage. Meri blasted the family patriarch on several occasions, including on social media and the TLC confessionals. She unloaded the most during season 18 of the show when Kody abruptly ended the marriage. She retaliated, "I deserve to have a conversation and to be told."

4. Meri and Christine's cold war

Christine Brown was a happy bride at her wedding with now-husband David Woolley. However, the former ditched an invitation to Meri, which showed the two are at loggerheads. They always have been, if we may say so. In a confessional, Kody said Christine "lost her s**t" when he wanted to reconcile with Meri instead. This indicates Christine doesn't consider her (Meri) part of her inner circle. And, now, since Meri has found her voice and man, it's a competition.

5. Janelle attacks Meri Brown in a tell-all book

Another sister-wife turned rival, Janelle Brown, spewed hate for Meri Brown in her tell-all book Becoming Sister Wives. Since it has been authored by one of the members of the Brown family, the book is bound to contain juicy details. Among other "secrets," so to speak, the contents of the book feature a feud between Janelle and Meri. Apart from what was shown in the show, the two didn't get along. From Janelle's eyes, Meri only acted as a victim.

6. When Paedon Brown accused Meri of being an abuser

Like mother, like son. Paedon Brown was among the family members who despised Meri. Although the mother of one played downtrodden throughout the show, it seems the rest of the family members found her the culprit. Talking about the ego, Paedon has a lot of it. And he blasted his stepmother in a confessional, accusing her of being abusive. However, Meri didn't fight back, which led to many raised eyebrows. Going by his words, Meri is selfish and egotistical.

7. Meri Brown's alter ego

If the fans go by Meri Brown's image throughout the reality drama, she is meek, timid, and an easily manipulated individual. However, if we were to believe the words of the Brown family members, including Christine, Janelle, and Padeon, she'd be the complete opposite. Kody spoke negatively about Meri several times, and the latter had many fights within the family as well. This poses a serious doubt about her "nice" wife image in the reality drama. An alter ego, maybe?

8. Meri's gay son Leon Brown's distance from her

When Meri's only son with Kody Brown, Leon, came out as gay on Sister Wives, it stirred things within the old-school "religious" family. As a consequence, they distanced themselves from the family, including their mother, Meri. Although she wanted more children with Kody, she had trouble conceiving. This could be the reason enough she turned bitter with other kids. However, the new Meri that we witness now on social media is comfortable with her reality and might give egotistical vibes.