8 Nastiest Feuds Among Celebrities That Caught Tabloid Attention and Defined Pop Culture

Top 8 Celeb Feuds That Gripped Tabloids

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) Jamie McCarthy; (C1) Matt Winkelmeyer; (C2) Santiago Felipe; (R) Jon Kopaloff

Celebrities often end up becoming fierce rivals as the entertainment industry is just not the place for many to develop deep friendships. Competition and jealousy are the major factors that drive stars to sever ties with one another. As former allies turn into enduring adversaries, spewing hate on social media, the tabloids have a field day reporting the feuds while fans keep up with the latest digs. From Hillary Duff to Nicki Minaj, here are some of the nastiest rivalries of Tinseltown.

1. Selena Gomez Vs. Kendall And Kylie Jenner

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) Jon Kopaloff; (R) Frederick M. Brown

Selena Gomez was once friends with the Jenner sisters and was even spotted enjoying Coachella with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner in April 2014. At the time, the Wolves hitmaker was in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. According to US Weekly, Gomez later unfollowed the sisters as she thought the 'Jenner girls were flirting with Justin and his crew.' As things turned 'messy,' Khloé Kardashian came to the defense of her sisters, tweeting amid a flurry of rumors about the dispute, some of which suggested that Gomez didn't think Kendall and Kylie were good role models. Khloé wrote, “You want to play in the 20-year-old pool…Well, I’m still in my 20s & I’m better at this game than you. Don’t f—k with my little sisters!”

2. Taylor Swift Vs. Katy Perry

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) Ashok Kumar; (R) Theo Wargo

The drama between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry began in 2012 when three dancers from Perry's California Dreams show quit to accompany Swift on her Red tour. In 2014, Swift revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that her song Bad Blood was a jibe at another female artist. "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me," Swift said while seemingly referring to the tour dancers scandal. Perry, in response, called Swift a 'mean girl' in a tweet: "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing." Perry later confirmed their feud during a Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden in 2017. Subsequently, Swift, ready for the rivalry to end, delivered 'peace' cookies with the words "Let's be friends" written in frosting, and Perry posted the treats on Instagram, captioning it as "Feels good."

3. Chloe Grace Moretz Vs. Kim Kardashian

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) Frazer Harrison; (R) Paul Morigi

Chloe Grace Moretz criticized Kim Kardashian on Twitter in 2016 over the beauty standards she was setting. She wrote, "I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies." The SKIMS founder, in response, quipped, "Let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to Twitter since no one knows who she is. Your nylon cover is cute boo." In a 2017 interview with Variety, Moretz recalled the incident and added, “It’s sad for her to reach out like that to a young woman...There’s a lot of woman-on-woman hate.”

4. Gwyneth Paltrow Vs. Martha Stewart

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) Axelle; (R) Taylor Hill

Gwyneth Paltrow and Martha Stewart feuded in 2013 when Stewart called out Paltrow's lifestyle brand, Goop. While appearing on Bloomberg TV, she said, "She wants to be a lifestyle arbiter. Fine. Good. I think I started this whole category of lifestyle." Additionally, Stewart deemed Paltrow's divorce from her ex-husband, Chris Martin, as 'conscious uncoupling.' In response, Paltrow shared a recipe for a 'jailbird cake,' taking a jibe at Stewart's five-month fraud term. Surprisingly, in 2022, Paltrow named Stewart in the holiday gift guide curated by her lifestyle brand. “I was surprised that I was a part of her commercial and flattered that she wanted to take my call,” Stewart told Page Six.

5. Kanye West Vs. Drake

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) Brad Barket; (R) Jamie McCarthy

Drake and Kanye West publicly teased each other in late 2018, with one of West's tracks hinting that Drake had fathered a secret son. As per The US Sun, West claimed on Twitter that he and the former Degrassi star had attempted to meet for months to address Drake's perception that West had betrayed him. "You sneak dissing on records and texting Kris about how the family... I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son," West wrote. He added, "It’s all love bro but don’t play with me, You stay too close to be playing all these industry games, bro, Sending purple emojis when I’m dealing with mental s**t, I need my apologies now.” The two rappers eventually sort out their differences in 2021.

6. Hilary Duff Vs. Lindsay Lohan

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L)Jon Kopaloff; (R) John Lamparski

Hilary Duff, Lindsay Lohan, and Aaron Carter were caught in a love triangle during the early 2000s. Carter dated Lohan whilst being in a relationship with Duff for two years. In 2005, Carter confessed, "I was dating [Hilary] for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored so I went and I started getting to know Lindsay." Duff barred Lohan from the A Cinderella Story premiere in 2004 after the Freaky Friday actress made fun of her in an SNL comedy.

7. Jennifer Lopez Vs. Mariah Carey

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) Phillip Faraone; (R) Kevin Mazur

In an early 2000s interview, Mariah Carey dissed Jennifer Lopez by refusing to acknowledge her existence as a female music artist. "I don't know her," turned out to be an infamous meme following Carey's reply. Carey had clipped a sample from the 1978 Yellow Magic Orchestra song Firecracker, which she intended to use for her new single Loverboy while working on the film Glitter. Tommy Mottola, the chairman of Sony Music at the time and a seemingly bitter man following his split from the All I Want for Christmas hitmaker, attempted to offer the sample to Lopez instead. The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Carey's memoir, mentioned the feud without naming the Latina singer. "After hearing my new song, using the same sample I used, Sony rushed to make a single for another female entertainer on their label (whom I don't know)." When questioned in a 2018 interview with Pitchfork about her first "I don't know her" remark, Carey reiterated, "I really was trying to say something nice or say nothing at all, I really was."

8. Miley Cyrus Vs. Nicki Minaj

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by (L) Stefanie Keenan; (R) Axelle

Nicki Minaj started an online feud with Miley Cyrus after being snubbed for the 2015 VMA Video of the Year nomination. Minaj tweeted, "When the 'other' girls drop a video that breaks records and impacts culture they get that nomination." She added, "If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year.” At the time, Swift, in response, wrote, "I’ve done nothing but love & support you. It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.” Minaj was also labeled as 'not too kind' by Cyrus, who asserted that she was just jealous over not receiving a nomination. Later, when Minaj took home the Best Hip-Hop Video trophy at the 2015 VMAs, the drama escalated. "Back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press; Miley, what's good?" she asked the Flowers hitmaker as she accepted the award. In response, Cyrus' song Cattitude featured the lyrics, "I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi." Minaj, enraged by the remarks about her problems with Cardi B, asserted on her Queen Radio segment, "A Perdue chicken can never talk shit about queens."