8 Good and Bad Moments ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Shared With His 18 Children

8 Moments That Showed Kody's Equation With His 18 Kids

The Brown family patriarch has gained a rather negative reputation among his four wives— Christine, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn. After Christine departed from the polygamous family, Janelle and Meri also called it quits with Kody Brown, leaving him in a monogamous relationship with Robyn. The discord with Kody and his wives also affected his relationship with his kids who grew estranged. Nevertheless, the show continued to capture various moments, both positive and negative, between Kody and his kids.

1. 'Bittersweet' Zoom Call With Boys

Kody has had a turbulent relationship with most of his elder kids, including the late Garrison Brown, 25, who passed away earlier in March from a self-inflicted gunshot. Things turned sour for the two during the COVID-19 pandemic due to Kody and Robyn's stringent rules that prevented the children from seeing their father. Despite maintaining contact through Zoom calls, Kody often expressed frustration over Garrison's growing resentment towards him. The late son of Janelle first appeared in 2010 on the first season of the TLC reality television program.

2. When Kody Welcomed Garrison Home

Before Kody's relationship with Garrison turned sour, in 2018, the Brown family patriarch welcomed his son with open arms when he returned after serving in the U.S. National Guard. That priceless moment was a rare union between Janelle's late son and his father. After stepping out of his car, Garrison excitedly rushed inside the house to hug Kody and comforted tearful Janelle with a loving embrace. The clip concluded with Garrison being joyfully greeted and surrounded by his many siblings.

3. Rebellious Gabriel Brown

In a 2019 clip from Sister Wives, Gabriel rebelled against his parent's decision to move from Las Vegas to Arizona. TLC posted a clip on YouTube where the Brown family was packing up for the relocation but Gabriel flat out refused. He accused his parents of being 'hicks' and asserted that "they don't understand that their sons and daughters are city slickers." Other resentments also brewed between the father and son, mainly because Kody spent little time with the kids.

4. When Kody Attended Savanah Brown's High School Graduation

On a rare occasion, Kody accompanied his daughter Savanah to her high school graduation ceremony. In May 2023, Savanah posted a bunch of photos from her big day, posing with her family members including her late brother Garrison. However, one family member stole the spotlight at Savanah’s milestone moment— her father Kody who usually opts out of spending time with his kids. It was a special moment as the family came together for the first time after Kody's separation from Janelle.

5. When Kody Forgot Ysabel's Age

Kody is a father to 18 kids across four marriages. As such the Brown family patriarch can arguably be given the benefit of the doubt for not being able to recall his daughter Ysabel's age at a family celebration. In 2022, TLC posted a clip where the polygamous family celebrated Ysabel's birthday. Ysabel is Kody's daughter with Christine whom he parted ways with in 2021. The father asked, "Are you sweet 17?" An embarrassed Ysabel corrected, "I'm sweet almost 18."

6. When Kody Appreciated Leon Brown for Coming Out (as Trans)

In a notable episode of the TLC reality show The Sister Wives, Meri and Kody's only son, Leon (formerly Mariah) Brown, came out to his father and all four of his mothers. Following the announcement, the mothers embraced Leon lovingly, while the Brown family patriarch, in a surprising turn of events, supported Leon's decision. According to Screen Rant, Kody stated, "Leon's decision to come out is an act of bravery that should be celebrated." The heartwarming moment left fans worldwide elated, sparking an outpouring of supportive comments.

7. When Kody Asserted Gabriel 'Doesn't Know What He's Doing'

Kody has always had a strained relationship with his older sons, with Gabriel in particular, giving him a tough time. In the TLC reality show's seventeenth season, Janelle lived in an old RV for a brief period at the family land at Coyote Pass, in Arizona. In one of the clips posted on YouTube, the men of the Brown family were trying to fix up the RV when tension unfolded as Kody told Gabriel "he doesn't know what he's doing."

8. When Kody Deemed His Kids a Threat to His New Wife, Robyn

Kody once characterized his polygamous family as unsafe to his fourth wife, Robyn. During the Sister Wives season 18 tell-all, the patriarch accused the rest of the family of being a threat to his new wife. However, this wasn't the first time he made such an allegation. According to PEOPLE magazine, in the October 15, 2023 episode, Kody asserted, "All of you are just kind of jerks." His frustration with the family's dynamics, aggravated by the challenges of COVID-19, was evident and was criticized heavily by netizens.