7 Amazing Perks the US Vice President Enjoys, From Armored Cars to the White House Cinema

7 Perks of Being the Vice President of United States of America

The role of the Vice President of the United States is often overlooked by the presidency, but it comes with a set of exclusive perks and privileges that are worth navigating. While it is known that financial benefits and luxurious amenities are associated with the presidency, the vice presidency facilitates its own unique benefits. From exclusive access to unique responsibilities and perks, the Vice President basks in the advantages that few other roles can match. Have a look at the seven detailed amazing perks that the US Vice President enjoys.

1. Generous Salary and Cost-of-Living Adjustments

Unlike the fixed salary of the president at $400,000, the vice president’s salary is more variable. The constitution doesn’t exactly specify the vice president’s earnings, leading to variations. For example, Ex-Vice President Mike Pence earned $230,700 in 2019, which was supposed to increase to $243,500 in 2020. However, unfortunately, due to a pay freeze expiration, Pence only received a 1.9% raise, bringing his current salary to around $235,100 per year. Due to this, his salary was brought down to just US$235,100.

2. Residence at 1 Observatory Circle

The vice president of the United States of America resides in a grand 9,150-square-foot villa known as 1 Observatory Circle, located near the White House. This historic home, dating back to 1893, flaunts elegant features like chandeliers, mahogany floors, black marble fireplaces, and a desk that was once used by Theodore Roosevelt. Since 1977, each and every vice president has called it their primary residence. Intriguingly, Vice Presidents have the liberty to renovate, revamp, and modify 1 Observatory Circle as per their liking. Over the years, several vice presidents have showcased their styles and tastes in the residence.

3. Access to Air Force Two

The president uses Air Force One for travel purposes whereas the vice president uses Air Force Two, a Boeing 757 for official travel. This aircraft ensures secure and efficient transportation for the second-in-command and other prominent officials. Both the president and vice president are entitled to government-sponsored travel on military aircraft for official White House business. This includes all expenses for food, lodging, and transportation, all covered by the government. Both Presidents and Vice Presidents are allowed to government-sponsored travel for official White House business.

4. Armored Cars

As per the reports of Style, The vice president’s cars include heavily curated cars for advanced security and protection. Although it is smaller than the president’s limousines, these vehicles facilitate top-notch safety measures for the vice president and their entourage. The Vice President’s motorcade comprises armored cars for utmost security and protection, ensuring safe travel during their official duties. Another interesting fact about military facilities is that the vice president’s spouse can also use military facilities but only when they accompany the vice president.

5. Temporary Secret Service Protection

After leaving office, former vice presidents are also provided with temporary Secret Service protection for up to six months. This period is variable and can be extended by the Department of Homeland Security as needed for additional security measures. However, on the other hand, presidents can benefit from Secret Service protection for life. Intriguingly, it is said that the time can be extended for ex-vice presidents but it was not extended for Joe Biden ( the last vice president of the USA).

6. Dedicated Staff of Aides and Access to White House Amenities

The Vice President has a dedicated team of fellows to help and guide in several tasks, including chief of staff, policy advisers, national security advisers, and other prominent roles to ease out their responsibilities. Moreover, if the President gives permission, Vice Presidents can also take benefit of the White House's luxurious amenities such as the cinema, putting green, bowling alley, basketball court, restaurant, and other recreational facilities. At all White House official gatherings, Vice Presidents can enjoy exquisite food prepared by the executive chef and executive pastry chef, flaunting their culinary expertise.

7. Tie-Breaking Vote Power, Retirement Income, and Presidential Potential

Another interesting point to note is that, as the President of the Senate, the Vice President holds the power to cast a tie-breaking vote in the event of a Senate deadlock, playing a major role in legislative decision-making. As per reports since 1789, in total 268 tiebreaking votes have been cast. On top of that, Pence has the record of the most tiebreaking votes on any vice-president. Former Vice Presidents receive a retirement income which is completely based on their years of service. Lastly, as it is known to all, they hold the potential to ascend to the presidency if circumstances require.