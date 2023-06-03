Vin Diesel's 'Fast & Furious 7' Paid Him $47M, 'Fast X' Drops His Salary By $27M

The Fast & Furious franchise has become a monumental success in the world of cinema, surpassing even Marvel to become the second-longest-running interconnected narrative, just behind Star Wars. At the heart of this franchise is Vin Diesel, whose presence and dedication have played a significant role in its immense popularity and box-office success. However, several controversies have put a dent in Diesel's paycheck, highlighting the challenges faced in the entertainment industry.

As mentioned by FandomWire, Vin Diesel's journey to stardom began in the late 1990s with scattered appearances in various films. But it was his role as the leading man in the 2001 film The Fast and the Furious that catapulted him to superstardom. The film, made on a modest budget of $38 million, exceeded all expectations, grossing over $207 million worldwide and garnering critical acclaim.

Since then, the Fast & Furious franchise has grown exponentially, with nine films and a spin-off, amassing an astounding $6 billion in global box-office earnings. Throughout his tenure within the Fast family, Vin Diesel has become synonymous with the franchise and has earned a net worth of approximately $225 million.

In 2015, for his role in Furious 7, the highest-grossing and most successful installment of the franchise, Diesel was paid an impressive $47 million, making him the third highest-paid actor in the world at that time.

However, the following installment, The Fate of the Furious (F8), brought a considerable decrease in Diesel's paycheck. Despite the film's box office success, grossing $1.2 billion worldwide, Diesel's salary dropped by a staggering $27 million compared to his previous earnings. This downward trend continued with subsequent films, including the recently released Fast X, where Diesel earned a modest $20 million.

As the Fast & Furious franchise approaches its scheduled finale, Vin Diesel has pledged to go all out to deliver an unforgettable conclusion. Diesel's dedication to the franchise is evident as he personally ensures that his vision for the final showdown is realized.

One notable outcome of his efforts is the return of Dwayne Johnson, who had a cameo appearance in Fast X, hinting at reconciliation and a more substantial role in the 11th and last installment. This development is particularly impressive given the public feud that had strained their relationship after the release of F8.

Johnson had criticized Diesel's alleged manipulative behavior, but Diesel's ability to convince him to return for Fast X, even in a small role, speaks to the actor's persuasive skills.

While Vin Diesel's paycheck may have taken a hit in recent years, his dedication and commitment to delivering an exceptional finale solidify his place as one of Hollywood's iconic action stars. As the journey of Fast & Furious comes to an end, Diesel's legacy as Dominic Toretto will forever be etched in the annals of cinematic history.