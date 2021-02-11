NBA Rumors: Heat Could Get Zach LaVine For Package Centered On Tyler Herro In New Blockbuster Trade Idea

With their 10-14 record putting them at a tie for 10th place in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat are still trying to recapture the form that helped them make it to the NBA Finals last year. However, they could potentially improve their chances of not only making the playoffs but also making a deep postseason run by trading for Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine, as suggested in a new trade idea.

As recommended on Wednesday by NBA Analysis Network, the Heat should be “one of [the] teams on the phone” if the Bulls decide to move LaVine, considering their slow start and their history of pulling off major trades prior to the deadline. The outlet noted that Jimmy Butler’s frequent absences this season have led to some “inconsistencies,” though two of his fellow starters, center Bam Adebayo and guard Tyler Herro, have performed admirably in his absence.

According to the publication, the Heat could form a new “big three” by acquiring LaVine and forward Thaddeus Young for a package including Herro, veterans Andre Iguodala and Kelly Olynyk, a 2025 first-round pick, and a 2027 first-rounder. The hypothetical deal, as pointed out, could help the Heat remain competitive in an Eastern Conference where the Philadelphia 76ers have stepped things up and the Brooklyn Nets acquired three-time scoring champion James Harden earlier this year.

“This is where a trade for Zach LaVine would be perfect. Miami is a franchise that knows a thing or two about forming a big three with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. LaVine is a dynamic offensive player that is not afraid to take or make the big shot.”

Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

In 24 games this season, LaVine has averaged 28.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc, per Basketball-Reference. Quite notably, he is coming off a game where he scored 46 points and converted nine three-pointers — both season-highs — and helped Chicago defeat the New Orleans Pelicans, 129-116, on Wednesday night, according to the NBA’s official website.

As for the Bulls, NBA Analysis Network wrote that the Bulls — who also have a 10-14 record as of this writing — need to carry out a full-fledged rebuild. That would make LaVine the top candidate to be traded before the deadline, with Herro serving as the centerpiece of the proposed offer and potentially stepping up his game even further. Iguodala and Olynyk, meanwhile, were mainly included for salary-matching purposes and may turn out to be “short-term options” if the transaction becomes a reality, while the future first-rounders can either be used to keep the rebuilding project going or be offered as trade bait.