QAnon Shaman Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Donald Trump, Willing To Testify In Impeachment Trial

Jacob Chansley, better known as the QAnon Shaman, is willing to testify in the United State Senate’s impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

Chansley’s lawyer Albert Watkins told The Associated Press on Thursday that his client was “horrendously smitten” by the former commander-in-chief but now feels let down because he was not issued a presidential pardon.

“He felt like he was betrayed by the president,” Watkins said.

On January 6, following Trump’s rally in Washington, D.C., a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building hoping to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote in the 2020 presidential election and prevent Democrat Joe Biden from being inaugurated.

The mob clashed with security forces and ended up breaching and vandalizing the building. Photographs and video clips of the riots quickly went viral on social media and Chansley soon became one of the most recognizable faces of the riots, mostly thanks to his appearance.

A fixture at Trump rallies and similar right-wing events, Chansley took part in the riot wearing a furry hat with horns. He went into the building carrying a U.S. flag attached to a wooden pole, entered the Senate chamber and left a threatening note to former Vice President Mike Pence, according to prosecutors.

After being apprehended by authorities, Chansley said that he stormed the Capitol “at the request of the president that all ‘patriots’ come to D.C. on January 6.”

As The Associated Press noted, other rioters have also blamed Trump for their legal troubles, so their words could be used against him in the trial.

“The words of Trump supporters who are accused of participating in the riot may end up being used against him in the impeachment trial. Chansley and at least four others people who are facing federal charges stemming from the riot have suggested they were taking orders from Trump.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Watkins made similar comments last week, when he said that his client was “duped” by Trump.

The lawyer insisted that Chansley and others participated in the riots because Trump “as a matter of public record, invited these individuals… to walk down to the Capitol with him.”

According to prosecutors, Chansley is guilty of impeding law enforcement and obstructing a a congressional proceeding, which are federal felonies.

After the violence erupted, Trump condemned his supporters and told them to go home. He did not pardon a single protester, but he issued a series of controversial last-minute commutations and pardons to political allies and personal friends, per NBC News.