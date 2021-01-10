Donald Trump Should Be Removed From Office Immediately, Majority Of Americans Say In New Poll

After a group of protesters stormed and vandalized the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday, both Democrats and Republicans accused President Donald Trump of inciting violence and creating chaos, with the former floating impeachment as the best remedy.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos released Friday, most Americans agree with Democratic Party leaders. In the survey, virtually all Democratic voters and a minority of surveyed Republican voters said that Trump should be removed from office immediately.

Thirty percent said that the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution should be invoked to oust the commander-in-chief from the White House, 14 percent said that the U.S. Congress should start impeachment proceedings and another 13 percent said that he should resign.

Although most Republicans apparently don’t think Trump needs to be removed from office, a majority of them oppose the actions of the pro-Trump mob, according to the survey, which also found that seven out of 10 Americans do not approve of the president’s actions in the days leading up to the riots.

“The public’s reaction is divided by political party, as it has been on almost every major issue in the Trump era. While almost everyone condemned the violent confrontation, calls for Trump’s ouster came mostly from Democrats.”

As Reuters noted, at a “Stop the Steal” rally that took place hours before the attack on the Capitol, the commander-in-chief appeared to call on his supporters to take action and overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

At one point, he said “you will never take back our country with weakness” and told his followers to march to the Capitol building as lawmakers certified Democrat Joe Biden’s win.

Biden won both the Electoral College and the popular vote in the 2020 election, but Trump has tried to delegitimize his victory, alleging widespread voter fraud.

In the poll, a small minority of the American public expressed support for the rioters’ actions, while most — including a majority Republicans and Trump voters — described them as “fools” and “criminals.”

As reported by The New York Times, in the aftermath of the riots, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said that Democrats will initiate impeachment proceedings if Trump does not resign.

Pelosi also said that the 25th Amendment should be invoked because Trump is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

“The violent insurrection was an attack on the caucus, the Congress, the country and the Constitution that was incited and facilitated by Donald Trump,” said chairman of the Democratic caucus Hakeem Jeffries.

On Friday, as The Inquisitr reported, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent out a memo outlining the procedure for holding another trial.