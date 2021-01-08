Donald Trump Will Face Impeachment Charges On Monday, Report Says

A Friday report from Reuters claimed that Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are planning to introduce new articles of impeachment against Donald Trump on Monday.

The publication pointed to two sources familiar with the matter who allegedly claimed that the documents were drafted by Democratic Reps. Ted Lieu, David Cicilline, and Jamie Raskin in the wake of the Capitol riots. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who previously claimed to have been drafting impeachment lesiglation, was not mentioned in the report.

Per The Wall Street Journal, over 150 lower chamber Democrats have signed onto the articles. According to Cicilline, Trump’s conduct is so “grave” that the country can no longer wait until Democrat Joe Biden assumes office.

According to Reuters, the articles charge Trump with “inciting violence against the government of the United States.” In addition to the Wednesday rioters, the documents also allegedly point to the head of state’s phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who he pressured to overturn the results of the state’s election.

“President Trump gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power and imperiled a coordinate branch of government.”

The push for impeachment notably comes after Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries suggested the lower chamber would not impeach Trump for his call with Raffensperger.

The White House responded to the impeachment effort by suggesting that the U.S. leader is working for American unity and healing.

“A politically motivated impeachment against a president with 12 days remaining in his term will only serve to further divide our great country.”

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

As reported by The Intercept, Biden has allegedly told people close to him that he supports impeaching Trump. The news comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that the lower chamber would move to impeach the U.S. leader if he did not resign immediately.

During a Friday press conference following Pelosi’s announcement, Biden was pressed on whether he supports impeaching Trump.

“I’ve thought for a long, long time that President Trump wasn’t fit to hold the job. That’s why I ran. What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide.”

Calls for Trump’s impeachment have resurfaced in the days following the Capitol riots. Columnist Yoni Appelbaum argued that Trump must be impeached not just to rid America of his influence but to ensure that he does not set a dangerous precedent for future presidents. He also contended that the commander-in-chief should be banned from serving in public office ever again.