Donald Trump Might Have Attempted To Rob His Campaign Because He’s Broke, Attorney Claims

Attorney and author Seth Abramson claimed on Friday that there is a chance that Donald Trump allegedly attempted to steal money from his campaign because he and his family are broke.

“There’s a decent chance we’ll discover — either in new FEC filings or with more investigative journalism — that Trump and his family are broke, thought he’d lose to Biden, and responded to those two facts by robbing his 2020 campaign blind,” he tweeted. “It’d also explain his wire-fraud coup scam.”

Abramson is referring to the Friday Business Insider report that alleged the commander-in-chief’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, set up a shell company to covertly funnel funds from the president’s 2020 campaign — almost half — to the head of state’s family members. According to the piece, the organization — American Made Media Consultants Corporation and American Made Media Consultants LLC — spent approximately $617 million of the $1.26 billion raised in total for the 2020 campaign. The shell company’s board allegedly includes Trump campaign CFO Sean Dollman, Trump’s middle daughter, and Vice President Mike Pence’s nephew, John Pence.

As reported by The Independent, the campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, told Business Insider that Lara Trump and John Pence resigned from the AMMC board in October 2019. However, he defended their presence at the company and said that there was no “ethical or legal reason” why they could not sit on the committee.

“John and Lara were not compensated by AMMC for their service as board members,” he said.

In response to the report, Ambramson claimed in a Friday Twitter thread that the alleged money transfer could amount to the “largest political wire fraud in history.” The writer suggested that the news means Kushner will almost certainly receive a pre-emptive pardon from Trump to shield him from the potential fallout from the purported scandal.

Speculation over whether Trump is struggling financially more than he lets on has swirled for years. In a piece for Forbes, Seth Cohen pointed to The New York Times’ reporting from earlier this year that revealed Trump’s alleged personal and corporate tax record over the course of two decades. Cohen claimed that the report shows that the U.S. leader’s business interests are in “financial distress” and said the head of state is at risk of bankruptcy in the “near future.”

“Is President Trump actually broke?” the columnist asked.

According to The New York Times, the records in the piece’s tax documents show a “significant gap” between Trump’s public comments and information given to federal tax authorities.