Donald Trump Employees Reportedly Thought He Had A ‘Deal With The Devil’

During an interview with CNN’s Ana Cabrera on Sunday, former Trump Organization executive Barbara Res claimed that the staff believed Donald Trump had a “deal with the devil,” Raw Story reported.

Res’ comment came after she noted that Trump had significant financial problems in the 1980s and early 1990s. During this time, she claimed the banks believed he was too high-profile to fail and thus gave him more leeway than the average person.

“He’s always been very lucky in his life,” she said. “We used to say among our crew that, you know, he had a deal with the devil. And even in that, he was lucky in that that they felt they needed to keep him afloat because, believe me, they did not want to.”

According to Res, the banks ultimately “ran like rats from a sinking ship.”

Elsewhere, Res responded to Cabrera’s claim that Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to ask him to overturn the results of the state’s election, which favored Democrat Joe Biden. The former Trump Organization executive said that the real estate mogul previously had a habit of taking his chances even with “the most ridiculous thought” — although he allegedly got others to do his bidding.

“He sent an embassy like [Rudy] Giuliani to go make a fool of themselves, with the hope that maybe, maybe, a one-millionth chance they could be successful.”

Res suggested that Trump’s recent increased tendency to do his own bidding means he has run out of allies that are willing to help him. Now, she said, he is left with figures like Giuliani and a legal team that he has to pay for their services.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Per Pacific Standard, a study published in the Analyses of Social Issues and Public Policy last year claimed that approximately one-quarter of Americans — 27.7 percent — believe that Trump is “working for the devil.” In addition, the same percentage agreed that the devil is using the head of state for his “purposes.” On the other side of the spectrum, approximately 17.2 percent of Americans believe that Trump’s election to the White House is a “reflection of God’s will.”

According to the research team behind the study, the apparent link between Trump and the destruction of American values could be one source of the increased levels of distress that many citizens of the United States experienced after he was elected president.

Trump’s base is largely comprised of religious conservatives, which has shaped the policy he has enacted throughout his presidency.