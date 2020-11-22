Donald Trump Would ‘Surely Lose’ To Joe Biden In 2024, Journalist Says

Amid reports that Donald Trump is planning a 2024 presidential run, writer and music journalist Touré suggested that the head of state would likely lose to President-elect Joe Biden.

The comment was a response to a tweet by Politico foreign affairs reporter Nahal Toosi.

“Admit it. You sort of want Trump to run in 2024,” she wrote.

“Only because he would surely lose and Biden would get four more years,” Touré tweeted in response.

The speculation comes on the heels of a Saturday report from The Washington Post that claimed Trump has been talking of a 2024 bid in “private huddles and phone conversations.” According to the publication, he plans to announce the campaign before the end of the year.

Sam Nunberg, a former Trump adviser, suggested that the U.S. leader’s plan might be linked to his desire to remain a relevant political force in the Republican Party.

“It would be a fool’s errand to declare you’re running for president at the end of this year, but on the other hand, to keep your hold over the party and fight Republican legacy hierarchy so that they can’t erase you from history, it’s important to remain a front-runner in this process.”

Win McNamee / Getty Images

According to Politico, Biden has signaled that he would only serve one term as president, which means Vice President-elect Kamala Harris could be the one facing off against a possible Trump campaign in 2024. The publication cited four people who speak to Biden regularly and claimed that he would not run for re-election in 2024 due to his age — he would be 82 years old at the time. Nevertheless, a top Biden adviser said he would not publicly commit to one term in case he can’t “turn things over” to his running mate after fours years.

Regardless of the outcome of Trump’s possible 2024 run, he continues to contest the projected results of the 2020 election and appears defiant in the face of Biden’s victory. Per BBC, Tony Schwartz, the ghostwriter of Trump’s book The Art of the Deal, claimed that the U.S. leader will likely have to be escorted from the White House. The writer also said that Trump can’t concede because it would be tantamount to accepting his “failure,” and believing that he was “cheated” allows him to sidestep this acceptance.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump’s efforts the delay the certification of the election results are allegedly part of an attempt to ensure Biden is declared the winner as late as possible. Afterward, the president reportedly plans to quickly announce his future presidential bid.