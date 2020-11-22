Chris Christie Says Donald Trump’s Legal Team Has Been A ‘National Embarrassment’

In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie described President Donald Trump’s legal team as a “national embarrassment.”

Speaking with This Week anchor George Stephanopoulos, Christie argued that Trump’s lawyers have failed to present convincing evidence to back up their claims, per a video clip shared via Twitter.

“And what’s happened here is, quite frankly, the content of the president’s legal team has been a national embarrassment. Sidney Powell accusing Gov. Brian Kemp of a crime on television, yet being unwilling to go on TV and defend and lay out the evidence that she supposedly has.”

Along with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Powell has been the face of Trump’s legal team. As Mediaite reported, in an interview on Saturday evening, she accused Kemp — Georgia’s Republican governor — of taking a bribe and participating in purported Democratic Party efforts to rig the presidential race.

Powell has also alleged, without evidence, that Dominion voting machines were compromised and that countries like Venezuela and Cuba meddled in the electoral process to remove Trump from the White House and install Democrat Joe Biden.

Christie explained to Stephanopoulos that Powell and other lawyers make shocking allegations on TV and at press conferences, but not in the courts.

“This is outrageous conduct by any lawyer, and notice, George, they won’t do it inside the courtroom. They allege fraud outside the courtroom, but when they go inside the courtroom, they don’t plead fraud and they don’t argue fraud,” he said.

Christie noted that he supports Trump and that he voted for him in 2016 and earlier this month, but argued that the time has come for the commander-in-chief to put the country first and concede the race to Biden.

Christie concluded that “we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen.”

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

As Stephanopoulos pointed out, some Republicans have already called on Trump to concede and begin the transition process.

Notably, on Saturday, after Judge Matthew Brann dismissed a lawsuit in the state of Pennsylvania, Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said that Trump has “exhausted” all options. He also congratulated Biden — whom he referred to as president-elect — and pledged to work with his administration.

Top officials on the Trump campaign seem to agree with Christie’s assessment. As The Inquisitr reported, campaign officials are allegedly growing increasingly frustrated with Giuliani and others, and believe that the former New York City mayor’s efforts to prove irregularities are doomed.

The president’s lawyers have lost 32 cases so far.