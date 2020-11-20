Distraught Caller Tells Rush Limbaugh He Would Die For Donald Trump, Slams Republican Leaders

A distraught man called into Rush Limbaugh’s talk radio show on Friday, slamming Republican Party leaders and saying that he would be willing to die for President Donald Trump.

According to a video clip (which can be viewed below) posted by John Whitehouse, news director at the watchdog group Media Matters for America, the caller — seemingly an elderly person — was on the verge of tears as he attacked GOP leadership for refusing to back Trump and call for an audit of the vote in the state of Georgia.

“They should be very afraid, very afraid. Trump and you are all we have left, Rush,” the man told Limbaugh.

“We’re tired of being stabbed in the back, Rush. It’s better to have an enemy that’s in front of you than a ‘friend’ who’s behind you that’s just gonna stab you. They do it every time,” he continued.

The caller than told Limbaugh that he and his 33-year-old son attended the recent Make America Great again rally in Washington, D.C., with tens of thousands of Trump supporters who took to the streets to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“I have never seen so many people, but were there any Republicans there? No. None! None!” he continued.

Limbaugh interjected, asking the person to explain what he means and to confirm whether he was talking about GOP politicians and leaders.

The caller confirmed to Limbaugh that he was talking about top Republican lawmakers and said that Democrats would never let their supporters down. Instead, he claimed, they would take to streets together with them, just like they did when they protested the Tea Party movement.

“No one stands for us, Rush, only you and Donald Trump,” he continued, apparently on the verge of tears.

“God forbid, what do we have left? I love my president. I am not a revolutionary, Rush, but I would die for my president.”

The man argued that Trump is being treated unfairly after doing more for the United States than anyone, even though he did not actually have to, since he is a billionaire.

As The New York Times reported, the Georgia secretary of state’s office confirmed on Thursday that the full recount has been completed. This only reaffirmed Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in what was once a deep-red state.

Trump responded to the news via Twitter, calling on Georgia’s Republican governor to intervene and once again alleging widespread electoral fraud.

The Trump campaign has mounted dozens of legal challenges in battleground states. In Michigan, for instance, Trump’s legal team filed a lawsuit, but used data from Minnesota to prove their claims.