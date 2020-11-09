Donald Trump Is Allegedly Being Pressured By Rudy Giuliani To Hold Rallies That Push Recount Of Votes

CNN anchor Jake Tapper claimed on Sunday evening that individuals close to Donald Trump revealed the president is being pressured by Rudy Gialiani and others to continue holding rallies to promote a recounting of election votes.

“Sources close to POTUS tell me he’s being urged by Jared Kushner, Rudy Giuliani, & campaign adviser Jason Miller to hold rallies throughout the US pushing for recounts of votes,” he tweeted. “Dave Bossie and WH chief of staff Mark Meadows are urging the president to think about a concession.”

Tapper noted that there is “no credible strategy of recounts” that would result in an outcome that doesn’t have Joe Biden as the winner.

“This is about appeasing the president’s ego and currying favor with him, the sources say,” he wrote.

According to CBS News, Giuliani said during a press conference on Saturday — shortly after Biden was projected to succeed Trump — that the head of state is not going to concede the race. He said that at least 600,000 ballots are in question and said that ballots were tempered with in Pennsylvania.

During the conference, Giuliani was joined by three poll watchers who claim they were barred from adequately monitoring vote counting.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Despite Giuliani’s comment, three sources allegedly told CBS News shortly afterward that Trump would concede if he exhausts all of his legal options. Trump’s legal team is set to pursue multiple lawsuits in various states on Monday.

Nevertheless, Tapper’s reporting was countered by conservative commentator Mike Cernovich, who claimed it was partially untrue.

“Dave Bossie was just in Arizona. Jared is one who told Trump to concede, until he saw a way to maintain relevance. Probably Jared’s people gave this to you to swipe at Bossie,” he tweeted.

The reports continue to spotlight the rift in the White House and Republican Party over the election results, which Trump continues to suggest are the result of voter fraud. Notably, ABC’s Jon Karl told This Week anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that everyone in Trump’s inner circle is aware that the election is over. He claimed members of the first family, including first lady Melania Trump, have spoken to the U.S. leader to convince him to hand over power gracefully.

As The Inquisitr reported, Republican lawmakers have appear split on the right path forward. While some continue to voice support for the head of state’s attacks on alleged voter fraud, others have publicly congratulated Biden on his victory, which has been called by every major media outlet.