Tucker Carlson Is Republican Party’s 2024 Frontrunner, Former GOP Strategist Says

Former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt appeared on MSNBC on Friday and claimed that Fox News host Tucker Carlson is the current frontrunner for the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential nomination, Mediaite reported.

Schmidt noted that almost half of the country voted for a “statist, authoritarian movement with fascistic markers” that opposes American democracy and supports a “cult of personality.”

“I think that Tucker Carlson is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024,” he continued.

“What you are going to see is every Republican candidate will kowtow to the conspiracy that Trump was stabbed in the back by unseen malicious forces of the deep state, that the election was stolen, that it’s illegitimate forever.”

As noted by Mediaite, the commentator’s monologues from his eponymous Fox News show were widely shared by Trump supporters throughout the 2020 election. He often discusses issues relating to both politics and American culture and pushes a populist agenda similar the one that the head of state centered his 2016 campaign around.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Schmidt is not the only one who believes that Carlson is set to take up the MAGA mantle. As reported by The Independent, former Republican candidate for Congress Vernon Robinson — who founded the super-PAC, Black Americans to Re-elect the President — also believes Carlson will be a force in the 2024 race.

“Tucker Carlson will be the Republican nominee,” he said in an interview with the publication.

Robinson claimed that Carlson would “solidify” the America First narrative pushed by the U.S. leader and predicted the president would be happy to support the Fox News host carry on his legacy.

“We’re not in the crystal ball business, we’re in the ‘changing objective reality on the ground’ business, and it looks like some of that reality is changing.”

Back in July, a Politico piece outlined the speculation of a Carlson 2024 run that was reportedly gripping the Republican Party. The publication claimed that conservative commentators, GOP strategists, and former Trump campaign and administration officials were “buzzing” about Carlson as the heir to the commander in chief’s movement. According to Politico, many believe he would be an immediate frontrunner in the forthcoming Republican primary.

As The Inquisitr reported, writer Roger Sollenberger previously suggested that Carlson was predicting a Republican Party loss and using his show to rebrand himself in anticipation of this reality. In particular, the columnist pointed to Carlson’s attacks on the Black Lives Matter protests and said the host was attempted to position himself as a leader in the culture wars in case the GOP failed to win in November.