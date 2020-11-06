Donald Trump Jr. Calls For ‘Total War’ Over Election Results

As the election draws to a close and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden remains ahead, Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to call for “total war” over the results, which he suggested were manipulated.

“The best thing for America’s future is for @realDonaldTrump to go to total war over this election to expose all of the fraud, cheating, dead/no longer in state voters, that has been going on for far too long,” he tweeted. “It’s time to clean up this mess & stop looking like a banana republic!”

As reported by The New York Post, the tweet was quickly flagged by Twitter for violation is “Civic integrity policy,” which says that the platform must not be used for the interference of manipulation of elections and other civic processes. Trump Jr.’s tweet appears to have fallen under the platform’s policy against “misleading information about outcomes.”

“We will label or remove false or misleading information intended to undermine public confidence in an election or other civic process,” the policy read.

As of now, The Associated Press has Biden with 264 electoral votes and Trump with 214. The Democrat has 73,100,586 ballots in his favor for 50.5 percent of the total thus far, while Trump has 69,346,124 for 47.9 percent.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Trump Jr. on Thursday also retweeted conservative talk radio host Mark Levin’s call for Republican state legislatures to override the results of the presidential election. As reported by Mother Jones, state governments must formally certify election results before sending electors to the Electoral College. The plan would push Republicans who control state legislatures in Pennsylvania and several other swing states to apply pressure to Congress to tip the election in the president’s favor. According to The Atlantic’s Barton Gellman, Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers have spoken to Trump about enacting this strategy.

Per The Hill, Trump Jr. also took aim at the Republican 2024 presidential hopefuls on Thursday for their purported “lack of action” amid the election chaos. He claimed that such contenders have a “perfect platform” to show their tenacity in the battle against Democrats but are instead choosing to “cower to the media mob.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump Jr. himself has hinted at a possible 2024 run. Last month, he posted a photo to Instagram with a flag that read “Don Jr. 2024,” and speculation has continued to swirl around the possibility of a Trump dynasty. Along with Trump Jr., other contenders include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vice President Mike Pence, and Republican Sen. Tom Scott.