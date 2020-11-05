‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Chloe Sounds The Alarm

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, November 5 tease that the Abbotts gather to read Dina’s will, and sparks fly when Theo’s inheritance is less than stellar. Meanwhile, Chloe gets an odd text from Chelsea, and she convinces Chance that something isn’t right. Chance threatens Adam over Chelsea’s disappearance.

Things quickly grow tense when the Abbott family gathers for the reading of Dina’s (Marla Adams) will, according to SheKnows Soaps. Lawyer Gwendolyn Gardner (Deborah Geffner) is there as the family matriarch’s final wishes become public knowledge. Kyle (Michael Mealor) is not happy that Theo (Tyler Johnson) is on hand to hear their grandmother’s estate details. However, Jack (Peter Bergman) tells his son to knock it off and keeps Theo there as his guest.

It turns out that Dina hadn’t updated her will after learning about Theo, but she’d left something to her firstborn child that Stuart left to her. A fountain pen and Theo does a good job of being gracious, even though Kyle is rude to him about receiving such a small inheritance. Of course, although he manages to keep his game face on with the Abbotts, Theo is cooking up a big scheme to ensure he gets what he believes he’s entitled to as part of the family.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Meanwhile, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) can’t help but worry about the safety of her best friend, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Adam (Mark Grossman) has all of her stuff, and he sends out a text to several of Chelsea’s friends to explain her absence. However, Chloe isn’t buying it. The words sound nothing like Chelsea, and she’s seriously worried about her safety.

Although Chelsea didn’t tell Chloe what had her so rattled, Chloe realizes that something major was happening. Given how unstable Adam has been and that Chelsea had finally left him, she is certain he has something to do with her sudden departure. Chloe tries to talk Chance (Donny Boaz) into looking into her friend’s disappearance.

Finally, despite the bond they’ve shared ever since crossing paths in Vegas, Chance has no problem issuing Adam a threat. He grills Adam about Chelsea’s whereabouts, and Adam staunchly maintains that he would never harm the mother of his child. Chance isn’t entirely convinced by Adam’s act, though. It seems he’s getting a little sloppy. Chance lets Adam know if he’s done anything to harm her that he will ensure that Adam is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Sure, they share secrets, but Chance is a detective now, and he isn’t going to cut anybody any slack.