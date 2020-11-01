Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden As The ‘Most Unhappy Warrior’

During a Sunday campaign rally in Iowa, Donald Trump took aim at Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and suggested his opponent isn’t very happy on the campaign trail, Breitbart reported.

“He is the most unhappy warrior, I’ve ever seen, did you ever see it?” Trump asked. “He’s agitated you know, he’s just angry and agitated and he doesn’t want to be there.”

As Bretibart noted, Trump was referring to Biden’s comments at a Friday rally in St. Paul, Minnesota, when he slammed Trump supporters that protested his appearance.

“These guys are not very polite, but they’re like Trump,” Biden said, later calling them “ugly folks.”

Trump, who has made public appearances a stable of his campaign, also used his Iowa rally to take aim at the length of Biden’s speeches.

“I didn’t watch much of Biden’s speech, he made a little speech, little tiny, he does very short speeches. Very short. Like the shortest speeches I’ve ever seen actually.”

The president then quipped that Biden was longing for when he could return to his Delaware home and its basement, continuing a long line of attacks on the Democrat for remaining out of the public eye amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of state also pointed to recent polls that show the race tightening in his favor in select battleground states.

“Now he’s starting to lose in the polls and it’s driving him crazy,” he said.

The president suggested that Biden has been leaning on the presence of Barack Obama in recent days to help his allegedly failing electoral effort. As The Inquisitr reported, Obama’s recent entrance into the spotlight is allegedly part of a broader Democratic Party plan to have the former leader hit the president hardest in the lead-up to Election Day.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Still, The New York Post supported Trump’s claim that he is gaining on Biden in crucial swing states. The publication pointed to an IBD/TIPP tracking poll released on Saturday that suggested the Republican could pull off another Electoral College win — as he did against Hillary Clinton in 2016 — even if he loses the popular vote. The IBD/TIPP poll was notably one of the most accurate surveys on the 2016 presidential election.

Other polls are less favorable for Trump. An NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released on Sunday put Biden ahead of Trump by 10 points nationally, which a combined six-point edge in 12 swing states, including Florida, Iowa, and New Hampshire. Among Black voters, Biden leads by a whopping 82 points.