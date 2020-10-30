Hunter Biden Email At Center Of Scandal Is Authentic, Cybersecurity Expert Claims

A Thursday report from The Daily Caller claimed that the Hunter Biden email at the center of the scandal linked to a laptop that purportedly belongs to him is authentic.

The publication cited Robert Graham, the founder of the cybersecurity firm Errata Security, who was provided a full copy of an email that Hunter Biden received in 2015 from an executive at the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma he served on the board of at the time. The report claimed that the Daily Caller News Foundation obtained the document from a laptop provied to them by Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, on Wednesday.

The email, which was first revealed by The New York Post, showed the executive discussing meeting Joe Biden, who was vice president the time.

“Graham, who has been cited as a cybersecurity expert in The Washington Post, the Associated Press, Wired, Engadget and other news and technology outlets, told the DCNF that he used a cryptographic signature found in the email’s metadata to validate that Vadym Pozharsky, an advisor to Burisma’s board of directors, emailed Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015,” the report read.

According to Graham, the only way the email could have been forged is if someone hacked into Google’s servers, located a private key within them, and used it to “reverse engineer” the unique DKIM signature found in the email’s metadata.

Per The Washington Examiner, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, previously claimed that his staff conducted an independent investigation of the emails and determined that they were authentic.

“Our staff has had numerous conversations … which have independently confirmed for us that in fact these emails are real, they’re authentic,” he said on Fox News. “We’re confident that that is in fact the case, and that these emails are accurate.”

Biden’s campaign has denied the meeting discussed in the email taking place. The campaign later suggested it was possible that the Democrat had a casual encounter with Pozharsky.

Moses Robinson / Getty Images

The email was sent before Biden pressured Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to oust the country’s top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was allegedly investigating Burisma.

As The Inquisitr reported, CNN’s Jake Tapper previously noted that in addition to Biden, the European Union, the International Monetary Fund, the Obama administration, and pro-clean government activists in Ukraine all pushed for Shokin’s firing.

Ukrainian ex-prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko previously said that the purported embezzlement that took place at the natural gas company took place two or three years before Hunter Biden was on the board. Giuliani, notably attempted to have Lutsenko investigate the Bidens in Ukraine, to which the attorney refused, citing jurisdiction.