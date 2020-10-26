Hillary Clinton Blasts Donald Trump As Illegitimate President, Claims 2016 Election Was Stolen From Her

In an interview with New York Times reporter Kara Swisher published on Monday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton discussed the 2016 presidential election.

Swisher pointed out that Republicans, including President Donald Trump, constantly attack Clinton, even though she is no longer an active politician. The journalist also noted that Clinton was featured in a recent ad released by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, asking the Democrat to explain why she is still one of conservatives’ favorite targets.

Clinton insisted that Republicans still attack her because they realize Trump won thanks to voter suppression, disinformation and Russian meddling.

“I think that Trump and a lot of the people around him know that his victory was not on the up and up. They had an extensive campaign to suppress Black voters,” she began.

“They had third party candidates boosted, particularly by Russian media,” Clinton continued, adding that “the lies and ridiculous stories made up about me” also contributed to her loss.

“So there is an air of illegitimacy that surrounds Trump’s presidency,” the former secretary of state argued, stressing that the GOP keeps attacking her because they know the election was stolen from her.

“Because I was the candidate that they basically stole an election from. I was the candidate who won nearly three million more votes.”

Clinton claimed that there is still “a deep sense of unfairness and just dismissiveness” toward Trump’s 2016 victory, noting that right-wingers have been denigrating her for decades.

She said that conservatives have long spread baseless conspiracy theories about her and argued that misogyny and sexism played a major part in the outcome of the presidential race four years ago.

Clinton suggested that many Americans resented the fact that she is “an effective woman who went further than any woman has gone,” which explains why some of those who voted for Trump now seem open to supporting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on November 3.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

During her conversation with Swisher, Clinton also argued that she would have handled the coronavirus pandemic much better than Trump and said that even Republican lawmakers want Biden to win, but fear saying so publicly.

It remains to be seen whether Trump will be able to pull another upset, but public polling strongly suggests that Biden is the clear favorite to win the White House.

According to the RealClearPolitics average of polling data, the Democratic nominee is ahead in the key battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina and Arizona.

Per FiveThirtyEight, Biden is polling 8.7 percentage points ahead of Trump nationwide.