Joe Biden Appears To Confuse Donald Trump With George Bush In Campaign Speech

Joe Biden appeared to mistake Donald Trump for George Bush while speaking at a virtual concert on Sunday, warning against “four more years of George.”

Biden and his wife Jill Biden appeared during the “I Will Vote” concert, video of which can be viewed here. While making his pitch to voters he asserted that the country couldn’t handle another term under his opponent’s leadership, but he said the wrong name.

“Because of who I am running against, this is the most consequential election in a long, long, long time. And the character of the country, in my view, is literally on the ballot,” he began.

“Four more years of George, er, George, er, he – we’re going to find ourselves in a position where, if Trump gets elected, we’re going to be in a different world,” he said. “The reason I think people should be voting is out of their own self-interest.”

His wife could be seen opening her mouth as he said the wrong name, though it wasn’t clear if she was trying to make him aware of his error. It also wasn’t clear which George he was referring to. George H.W. Bush served from 1989 to 1993. In 1988, Biden ran for president as a Democrat, but he didn’t win the party’s nomination.

George W. Bush served from 2001 to 2009 while Biden was a Senator in Delaware.

George Washington served as the first leader of the United States from 1789 to 1797.

While Biden quickly corrected his mistake, the flub inevitably brought up concerns about the 77-year-old’s mental fitness, which Trump and his campaign has sought to call into question throughout the campaign.

The next day, Trump attacked Biden for the error.

“Joe Biden called me George yesterday. Couldn’t remember my name. Got some help from the anchor to get him through the interview. The Fake News Cartel is working overtime to cover it up!” he tweeted.

Biden has been open about the fact that he frequently misspeaks and used to suffer from a stutter.

As CNN reported in December 2018, Biden said that he is a “gaffe machine,” but that someone who misspeaks is better than someone who lies frequently.

As America enters the last week of the election campaign, polls show Biden with a slight lead over Trump in important battleground states such as Florida and North Carolina, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The two are tied in the traditionally red state of Georgia.