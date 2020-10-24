Donald Trump’s Eyes When Joe Biden Said ‘Cocaine’ At Debate Has Internet Laughing

Donald Trump’s wide eyes after Joe Biden mentioned “cocaine” at Thursday’s presidential debate has sparked a humorous discussion on the facial expression in the days after, The Daily Dot reported.

Wow. You say ‘cocaine’ around the Trumps and their eyes literally light up. pic.twitter.com/fCOvoio7o1 — ken olin (@kenolin1) October 23, 2020

“Find someone who looks at you the way Trump looks when cocaine is mentioned,” one user joked.

“In that moment, Trump isn’t sure if he’s being offered some cocaine, or getting called out for snorting it,” another tweeted.

On Friday evening, American singer-songwriter Bette Midler also pointed out the humor in the exchange on Twitter.

“I can’t stop laughing at Don’s expression when Biden says the word ‘Cocaine’ – he looks like he just realized he forgot to turn the stove off at home. Only in this case, the ‘stove’ is a metaphor for shady drug lords to whom Donnie probably owes favors.”

As reported by The Daily Beast, Donald Trump Jr. previously sparked speculation that he was using the stimulant after his passionate speech at the Republican National Convention. The publication pointed to his “sweaty forehead” and “glassy eyes” and noted that the president’s son blamed his appearance on the event’s lighting.

“I guess there must have been something with the lighting,” he said on Fox & Friends after the event.

Elsewhere, Trump biographer David Cay Johnston took to social media after the most recent presidential debate to highlight the head of state’s alleged ties to cocaine trafficker Joseph Weichselbaum. As The Inquisitr reported, Johnston previously highlighted the purported relationship in his book, The Making of Donald Trump. According to the book — and a number of other publications — Weichselbaum worked for a helicopter company tied to the real estate mogul and rented a Manhattan Trump Plaza apartment as he awaited charges that would ultimately lead to his prison stint.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Although the subject of cocaine has drawn laughs over the last months, Biden’s comment at the recent debate took a more serious tone as he pushed for a different approach to dealing with addiction. In an op-ed for Inquirer, Abraham Gutman noted that Biden’s new approach is a stark contrast to his past support of harsh penalties for addicts and legislation that was part of a broader tough-on-crime stance.

On Thursday, Biden proposed expanding opioid addiction treatment, ending incarceration for drug use alone, and a focus on pushing addicts to drug courts and treatment. Nevertheless, he still faces criticism for his role in crafting the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which he initially wrote before it was later passed by Bill Clinton.