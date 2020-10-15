WWE News: Paul Heyman Provides Update On Brock Lesnar’s Future With Company

During his recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Paul Heyman opened up about a variety of topics, including the possibility of erstwhile free agent Brock Lesnar returning to WWE at some point in the future.

As quoted by Wrestling Inc. on Thursday, Heyman explained to Helwani that Lesnar won’t be coming back to UFC for another foray into mixed martial arts. As far as a WWE comeback is concerned, the former Monday Night Raw executive director said that there are a few variables that would determine if or when “The Beast Incarnate” would return to the world of sports entertainment.

“It depends on if there’s a worthy challenger and enough box office appeal. Right now, he’s very happy being a farmer and a magnificent father to his children. However, if there’s something that WWE can offer that intrigues, motivates, or inspires Lesnar, and if the money is right and the business is solid, I’m sure he would be willing to do it.”

As reported by PWInsider in August, Lesnar officially became a free agent that month as his contract with WWE expired before both sides could come to terms on a new deal. The publication’s Mike Johnson noted that the two parties had reached an “impasse” during negotiations, thus allowing the 43-year-old to accept offers from other promotions such as All Elite Wrestling or potentially make a return to MMA.

According to Johnson, Lesnar’s situation with his deal lapsing before he could re-sign was not an unusual one, though, at that time, his four-month-plus hiatus from in-ring competition marked the longest break he’s taken due to a stalemate in contract talks.

Touching on the matter, Heyman reiterated to Helwani that Lesnar is still unsigned six months after his last WWE match at WrestleMania 36 because he has yet to receive an intriguing contract offer. He added that while things could change with the “snap of a finger,” his client is, at the end of the day, still someone who does what he wants to do.

In addition to providing an update on Lesnar’s future, Heyman also talked in-depth in the same interview about why he believes the company’s chairman, Vince McMahon, relieved him from his role as Raw executive director. As discussed by The Inquisitr, he told Helwani that there was no bad blood between both sides when he was fired. However, he suggested that McMahon simply felt his contributions were no longer needed, hence the decision to have someone else oversee the red brand’s creative direction.