Gisele Barreto Fetterman, Pennsylvania Second Lady, Verbally Assaulted By Woman Who Called Her N-Word

Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the second lady (which is to say, the wife of the Lieutenant Governor) of Pennsylvania, was verbally assaulted by a woman who called her the N-word and told her that “no one wants you here,” The Washington Post reported.

On Sunday, Fetterman went to the grocery store to pick up some supplies, and as she waited in line, she says she was confronted by a woman who recognized her as “that [N-word] that Fetterman married.”

“You don’t belong here. No one wants you here. You don’t belong here,” the woman reportedly said.

She was able to pull out her cell phone and record video of parts of the encounter, which she then posted to Twitter. The video can be seen below, but be warned: it contains language that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Normally, Fetterman is accompanied by Pennsylvania State Troopers when she goes grocery shopping, but in this particular case she was in a hurry and made the decision to go to her neighborhood Aldi alone.

“The fact that she was so comfortable and bold to just do it to my face with an audience … that was really scary,” she said of the alleged assailant.

Fortunately, a bystander asked if she was OK, and accompanied her to her car.

The second lady later called her security detail, and provided them with the license plate of the alleged assailant’s car.

Though the woman called her a pejorative usually directed at African Americans, Fetterman is not actually Black, but rather, is of Brazilian descent.

Fetterman also noted that she has endured racially-motivated abuse before. Born in a rough neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro, she and her family fled to the United States when she was seven-years-old. She spent the next decade as an undocumented immigrant, and would eventually get her green card and, later, become a U.S. citizen.

“It was a really long time of really living in the shadows and being really scared of every knock at the door,” she said.

She added that she is grateful to have police protection, but that it’s a luxury that most women of color in Pennsylvania, particularly Black women, don’t have.

Meanwhile, she is getting support from Pennsylvania politicians.

In a tweet, U.S. Senator Bob Casey called for kindness.

“It’s on us to teach our children kindness, acceptance and inclusion, and condemn hate whenever and wherever we see it,” he wrote.