WWE Rumors: ‘Raw’ Tag Team Could Be Split Up In Draft, ‘Ringside News’ Speculates

Although they haven’t been teaming up for long, it looks like the pairing of Lana and Natalya might be split up during WWE’s upcoming brand draft, as speculated by a recent report.

On Friday morning, Ringside News reported that based on WWE’s list of eligible talents for each night of the draft, Lana and Natalya were listed as individual performers. This is in contrast to certain entries for the second night, including Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, The Miz and John Morrison, RETRIBUTION, The Riott Squad, and The Street Profits, who were all classified as tag teams or stables. These pairings and factions would all count as one entry if selected by either one of the two main roster brands.

While it’s possible that Natalya and Lana will be drafted by the same brand, thus allowing them to keep teaming up going forward, the outlet cautioned that the fact they were listed separately makes it more likely that the team might not be around for much longer. This comes shortly after Lana took to her YouTube channel and released a training video that, at one point, showed her crying and saying that she’s afraid of failure.

According to Ringside News, the clip showed how the two Total Divas stars are determined to make their pairing work, but based on the new development ahead of the brand draft, it appears that WWE “doesn’t view their team as [being] too solid.”

Despite Lana and Natalya’s apparent hard work off-camera, that doesn’t appear to have translated into much success in WWE’s women’s tag team division. As shown on the latter wrestler’s ProFightDB page, she and Lana have lost five straight matches as of this writing. Their last match took place on the October 6 episode of Monday Night Raw, where they teamed up with Zelina Vega and lost a six-woman tag match against Asuka, Dana Brooke, and Mandy Rose.

In addition to how the duo has been booked to lose consistently since last month, reports have also suggested that this might have been WWE’s way of punishing Lana for her husband Miro’s decision to sign with AEW, as well as the negative comments he has made about his previous employer since then. Aside from the fact she took the pin during the aforementioned six-woman contest, Lana has been put through tables on three recent occasions, with the latest instance taking place at the hands of Nia Jax on this week’s edition of Raw.