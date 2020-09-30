Joe Biden Says Donald Trump ‘Looks Down On’ Ordinary Americans

During a campaign event on Wednesday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of looking down on ordinary Americans, The Hill reported.

Speaking with reporters before embarking on a tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania, Biden struck a populist tone, painting Trump as an out of touch elitist who doesn’t understand what everyday Americans are going through.

“The question is, does he see where you are and where you want to be? Does he care? Does he try to walk in your shoes to understand what’s going on in your life? Or does he just ignore you and all folks all over America who are in a similar situation?” he asked.

“I think it’s more than ignoring us. I think he basically looks down on us.”

“When he called our veterans, who lost their lives and served, suckers and losers, I thought it was one of the most despicable things I ever heard,” Biden continued, referring to a recent report from The Atlantic.

According to the publication, in 2018, Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Paris because he feared the rain would dishevel his hair. He reportedly did not believe it was important to honor the fallen soldiers, describing them as “losers.”

As The New York Times reported, Trump has dismissed the story as “fake.” Current and former White House officials disputed the article as well. Even former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who has become an ardent Trump critic since leaving his post, denied the allegations.

Biden’s attacks on Trump came less than 24 hours after the first presidential debate, which took place in Cleveland, Ohio.

The two men attacked and insulted each other for 90 minutes, as moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News struggled to assert control and pose questions.

Notably, the commander-in-chief attacked Biden’s family, going as far as to mention his son Hunter Biden’s issues with substance abuse.

Morry Gash-Pool / Getty Images

Per The Inquisitr, polling suggests that Biden emerged victorious after the fiery encounter. In a CBS survey, 48 percent of respondents said that he won, while 41 percent said the same of Trump.

CNN’s post-debate poll was a landslide victory for the Democrat, with 60 percent of respondents declaring him the winner.

Pundits and commentators panned the event as chaotic, noting that Wallace was unable to rein in the two men as they repeatedly and viciously attacked each other.

Biden is considered the favorite to win the November election. According to the RealClearPolitics average of polling data, he is 6.4 percentage points ahead of Trump nationwide.